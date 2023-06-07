Le Mans 2023: Qualifying results from the iconic 24-hour race

Henry Valantine
Le Mans 24 Hours testing with Jenson Button. June Le Mans 2023.

Jenson Button in the Garage 56 NASCAR during Le Mans testing. Circuit de la Sarthe June 2023.

Qualifying has now concluded for Le Mans 2023, with the fastest eight cars in each class having booked their places in Hyperpole on Thursday.

A huge 62-car field took to the Circuit de la Sarthe for the qualifying hour on Wednesday evening, with multiple red flags having halted the drivers as offs throughout the classes punctuated an intriguing session throughout the field.

All three classes were phenomenally close throughout, all the more impressive considering the enormous length of the Circuit de la Sarthe as a track, and it was Ferrari that showed real pace on their first Le Mans start in the Hypercar class.

For those looking out for 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button in his Garage 56 entry, he is not attached to a class with the #24 NASCAR entry being classed as an ‘Innovative Car’, and team-mate Mike Rockenfeller went several seconds faster than the whole LMGTE Am field in the car’s most likely challengers.

The positions 9th and below in class are now set on the grid for the start of the race on Saturday afternoon, and the top eight will now advance for the 30-minute Hyperpole session on Thursday evening.

Qualifying results: Le Mans 2023

[Top eight cars in each class qualify for Hyperpole]

Hypercar

  1. #50 FERRARI AF CORSE Antonio Fuoco 3:25.213
  2. #51 FERRARI AF CORSE Alessandro Pier Guidi +0.199
  3. #7 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Jose Maria Lopez +0.272
  4. #8 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Brendon Hartley +0.536
  5. #5 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Frédéric Makowiecki +0.635
  6. #75 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Felipe Nasr +0.655
  7. #3 CADILLAC RACING Sébastien Bourdais +0.711
  8. #2 CADILLAC RACING Earl Bamber +0.807
  9. #6 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Kévin Estre +1.687
  10. #93 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES Mikkel Jensen +2.047
  11. #94 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES Loïc Duval +2.637
  12. #311 ACTION EXPRESS RACING Luis Felipe Derani +2.747
  13. #708 GLICKENHAUS RACING Romain Dumas +3.284
  14. #709 GLICKENHAUS RACING Esteban Gutierrez +3.869
  15. #4 FLOYD VANWALL RACING TEAM Tom Dillman +4.532
    #38 HERTZ TEAM JOTA Will Stevens NO TIME SET (61 overall)

LMP2

  1. #28 JOTA Pietro Fittipaldi 3:34.751
  2. #41 TEAM WRT Louis Deletraz 3:34.753
  3. #63 PREMA RACING Mirko Bortolotti 3:34.793
  4. #48 IDEC SPORT Paul Loup Chatin 3:34.839
  5. #10 VECTOR SPORT Gabriel Aubry 3:34.985
  6. #47 COOL RACING Reshad De Gerus 3:35.105
  7. #923 RACING TEAM TURKEY Dries Vanthoor 3:35.176
  8. #9 PREMA RACING Bent Viscaal 3:35.392
  9. #14 NIELSEN RACING Ben Hanley 3:35.453
  10. #23 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Tom Blomqvist 3:35.519
  11. #45 ALGARVE PRO RACING James Allen 3:35.578
  12. #22 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Filipe Albuquerque 3:35.587
  13. #39 GRAFF RACING Giedo van der Garde 3:35.652
  14. #65 PANIS RACING Job van Uitert 3:35.691
  15. #34 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION Albert Costa 3:35.755
  16. #31 TEAM WRT Robin Frijns 3:35.853
  17. #43 DKR ENGINEERING Maxime Martin 3:35.951
  18. #37 COOL RACING Malthe Jakobsen 3:36.271
  19. #80 AF CORSE Ben Barnicoat 3:36.483
  20. #30 DUQUEINE TEAM Neel Jani 3:37.213
  21. #35 ALPINE ELF TEAM André Negrao 3:37.498
  22. #32 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION Anders Fjordbach 3:39.303
  23. #36 ALPINE ELF TEAM Matthieu Vaxiviere 3:59.171 (59 overall)
    #60 TOWER MOTORSPORTS Steven Thomas NO TIME SET (60 overall)

38 overall: #24 HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS Mike Rockenfeller Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 3:47.976 [Innovative Cars, Garage 56]

LMGTE Am

  1. #83 RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE Alessio Rovera 3:51.877
  2. #54 AF CORSE Davide Rigon 3:51.914
  3. #33 CORVETTE RACING Nicky Catsburg 3:52.228
  4. #25 ORT BY TF Charlie Eastwood 3:52.431
  5. #57 KESSEL RACING Daniel Serra 3:52.459
  6. #55 GMB MOTORSPORT Gustav Dahlmann Birch 3:52.484
  7. #21 AF CORSE Ulysse De Pauw 3:52.968
  8. #74 KESSEL RACING Kei Cozzolino 3:53.263
  9. #60 IRON LYNX Alessio Picariello 3:53.374
  10. #98 NORTHWEST AMR Alex Riberas 3:53.406
  11. #77 DEMPSEY – PROTON RACING Julien Andlauer 3:53.481
  12. #86 GR RACING Benjamin Barker 3:53.531
  13. #100 WALKENHORST MOTORSPORT Jeffrey Segal 3:53.590
  14. #85 IRON DAMES Michelle Gatting 3:53.603
  15. #72 TF SPORT Valentin Hasse-Clot 3:53.703
  16. #56 PROJECT 1 – AO Matteo Cairoli 3:53.947
  17. #66 JMW MOTORSPORT Louis Prette 3:54.093
  18. #911 PROTON COMPETITION Martin Rump 3:54.129
  19. #16 PROTON COMPETITION Jan Heylen 3:54.137
  20. #88 PROTON COMPETITION Harry Tincknell 3:58.486
  21. #777 D’STATION RACING Satoshi Hoshino NO TIME SET

Le Mans