Le Mans 2023: Qualifying results from the iconic 24-hour race

Qualifying has now concluded for Le Mans 2023, with the fastest eight cars in each class having booked their places in Hyperpole on Thursday.

A huge 62-car field took to the Circuit de la Sarthe for the qualifying hour on Wednesday evening, with multiple red flags having halted the drivers as offs throughout the classes punctuated an intriguing session throughout the field.

All three classes were phenomenally close throughout, all the more impressive considering the enormous length of the Circuit de la Sarthe as a track, and it was Ferrari that showed real pace on their first Le Mans start in the Hypercar class.

For those looking out for 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button in his Garage 56 entry, he is not attached to a class with the #24 NASCAR entry being classed as an ‘Innovative Car’, and team-mate Mike Rockenfeller went several seconds faster than the whole LMGTE Am field in the car’s most likely challengers.

The positions 9th and below in class are now set on the grid for the start of the race on Saturday afternoon, and the top eight will now advance for the 30-minute Hyperpole session on Thursday evening.

Qualifying results: Le Mans 2023

[Top eight cars in each class qualify for Hyperpole]

Hypercar

#50 FERRARI AF CORSE Antonio Fuoco 3:25.213 #51 FERRARI AF CORSE Alessandro Pier Guidi +0.199 #7 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Jose Maria Lopez +0.272 #8 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Brendon Hartley +0.536 #5 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Frédéric Makowiecki +0.635 #75 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Felipe Nasr +0.655 #3 CADILLAC RACING Sébastien Bourdais +0.711 #2 CADILLAC RACING Earl Bamber +0.807 #6 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Kévin Estre +1.687 #93 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES Mikkel Jensen +2.047 #94 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES Loïc Duval +2.637 #311 ACTION EXPRESS RACING Luis Felipe Derani +2.747 #708 GLICKENHAUS RACING Romain Dumas +3.284 #709 GLICKENHAUS RACING Esteban Gutierrez +3.869 #4 FLOYD VANWALL RACING TEAM Tom Dillman +4.532

#38 HERTZ TEAM JOTA Will Stevens NO TIME SET (61 overall)

LMP2

#28 JOTA Pietro Fittipaldi 3:34.751 #41 TEAM WRT Louis Deletraz 3:34.753 #63 PREMA RACING Mirko Bortolotti 3:34.793 #48 IDEC SPORT Paul Loup Chatin 3:34.839 #10 VECTOR SPORT Gabriel Aubry 3:34.985 #47 COOL RACING Reshad De Gerus 3:35.105 #923 RACING TEAM TURKEY Dries Vanthoor 3:35.176 #9 PREMA RACING Bent Viscaal 3:35.392 #14 NIELSEN RACING Ben Hanley 3:35.453 #23 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Tom Blomqvist 3:35.519 #45 ALGARVE PRO RACING James Allen 3:35.578 #22 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Filipe Albuquerque 3:35.587 #39 GRAFF RACING Giedo van der Garde 3:35.652 #65 PANIS RACING Job van Uitert 3:35.691 #34 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION Albert Costa 3:35.755 #31 TEAM WRT Robin Frijns 3:35.853 #43 DKR ENGINEERING Maxime Martin 3:35.951 #37 COOL RACING Malthe Jakobsen 3:36.271 #80 AF CORSE Ben Barnicoat 3:36.483 #30 DUQUEINE TEAM Neel Jani 3:37.213 #35 ALPINE ELF TEAM André Negrao 3:37.498 #32 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION Anders Fjordbach 3:39.303 #36 ALPINE ELF TEAM Matthieu Vaxiviere 3:59.171 (59 overall)

#60 TOWER MOTORSPORTS Steven Thomas NO TIME SET (60 overall)

38 overall: #24 HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS Mike Rockenfeller Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 3:47.976 [Innovative Cars, Garage 56]

LMGTE Am

#83 RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE Alessio Rovera 3:51.877 #54 AF CORSE Davide Rigon 3:51.914 #33 CORVETTE RACING Nicky Catsburg 3:52.228 #25 ORT BY TF Charlie Eastwood 3:52.431 #57 KESSEL RACING Daniel Serra 3:52.459 #55 GMB MOTORSPORT Gustav Dahlmann Birch 3:52.484 #21 AF CORSE Ulysse De Pauw 3:52.968 #74 KESSEL RACING Kei Cozzolino 3:53.263 #60 IRON LYNX Alessio Picariello 3:53.374 #98 NORTHWEST AMR Alex Riberas 3:53.406 #77 DEMPSEY – PROTON RACING Julien Andlauer 3:53.481 #86 GR RACING Benjamin Barker 3:53.531 #100 WALKENHORST MOTORSPORT Jeffrey Segal 3:53.590 #85 IRON DAMES Michelle Gatting 3:53.603 #72 TF SPORT Valentin Hasse-Clot 3:53.703 #56 PROJECT 1 – AO Matteo Cairoli 3:53.947 #66 JMW MOTORSPORT Louis Prette 3:54.093 #911 PROTON COMPETITION Martin Rump 3:54.129 #16 PROTON COMPETITION Jan Heylen 3:54.137 #88 PROTON COMPETITION Harry Tincknell 3:58.486 #777 D’STATION RACING Satoshi Hoshino NO TIME SET