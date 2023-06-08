Le Mans 2023 starting grid: What is the grid order for the iconic 24 hour race?

The drivers have all put in their best efforts over one lap, and the grid for Le Mans 2023 has now officially been set as the world’s most iconic endurance race celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Qualifying on Wednesday saw the top eight cars in each class qualify for Hyperpole on Thursday night, which set up the battle for pole in each category for Le Mans 2023 ahead of the Centenary running of the legendary 24-hour race.

In Hypercars, the long-dominant Toyota team, piloted by ex-F1 drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Brendon Hartley in qualifying, have got a serious challenge on their hands if they are to retain their stranglehold on the race this year.

Ferrari, on their factory return to the top class after over 50 years away, qualified first and second for the big race, and by a healthy margin.

The race itself will begin on Saturday 10 June at 4pm local time at the Circuit de la Sarthe (3pm BST).

Hyperpole results and starting grid by class: Le Mans 2023

[Positions 9th and below in class decided in qualifying on Wednesday]

Hypercar

#50 FERRARI AF CORSE Antonio Fuoco 3:22.982 #51 FERRARI AF CORSE Alessandro Pier Guidi +0.773 #7 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Kamui Kobayashi +1.285 #8 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Brendon Hartley +1.469 #75 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Felipe Nasr +1.549 #2 CADILLAC RACING Earl Bamber +2.188 #5 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Frédéric Makowiecki +2.194 #3 CADILLAC RACING Sébastien Bourdais +2.539 #6 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Kévin Estre 3:26.900 #93 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES Mikkel Jensen 3:27.260 #94 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES Loïc Duval 3:27.850 #311 ACTION EXPRESS RACING Luis Felipe Derani 3:27.960 #708 GLICKENHAUS RACING Romain Dumas 3:28.497 #709 GLICKENHAUS RACING Esteban Gutierrez 3:29.082 #4 FLOYD VANWALL RACING TEAM Tom Dillman 3:29.745

#38 HERTZ TEAM JOTA Will Stevens NO TIME SET (61 overall)

LMP2

#48 IDEC SPORT Paul Loup Chatin 3:32.923 #28 JOTA Pietro Fittipaldi 3:33.035 #41 TEAM WRT Louis Deletraz 3:33.240 #47 COOL RACING Reshad De Gerus 3:33.580 #63 PREMA RACING Mirko Bortolotti 3:33.983 #14 NIELSEN RACING Ben Hanley 3:34.021 #9 PREMA RACING Bent Viscaal 3:34.658 #10 VECTOR SPORT Gabriel Aubry 3:35.091 #923 RACING TEAM TURKEY Dries Vanthoor 3:35.176 #23 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Tom Blomqvist 3:35.519 #45 ALGARVE PRO RACING James Allen 3:35.578 #22 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Filipe Albuquerque 3:35.587 #39 GRAFF RACING Giedo van der Garde 3:35.652 #65 PANIS RACING Job van Uitert 3:35.691 #34 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION Albert Costa 3:35.755 #31 TEAM WRT Robin Frijns 3:35.853 #43 DKR ENGINEERING Maxime Martin 3:35.951 #37 COOL RACING Malthe Jakobsen 3:36.271 #80 AF CORSE Ben Barnicoat 3:36.483 #30 DUQUEINE TEAM Neel Jani 3:37.213 #35 ALPINE ELF TEAM André Negrao 3:37.498 #32 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION Anders Fjordbach 3:39.303 #36 ALPINE ELF TEAM Matthieu Vaxiviere 3:59.171 (59 overall)

#60 TOWER MOTORSPORTS Steven Thomas NO TIME SET (60 overall)

38 overall: #24 HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS Mike Rockenfeller Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 3:47.976 [Innovative Cars, Garage 56]

LMGTE Am

#33 CORVETTE RACING Ben Keating 3:52.376 #25 ORT BY TF Ahmad Al Harthy 3:53.905 #54 AF CORSE Thomas Flohr 3:54.582 #21 AF CORSE Julien Piguet 3:54.744 #83 RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE Luis Perez Companc 3:55.033 #57 KESSEL RACING Takeshi Kimura 3:55.637 #55 GMB MOTORSPORT Jens Reno Møller 3:57.240 #74 KESSEL RACING Yorikatsu Tsujiko 3:59.648 #60 IRON LYNX Alessio Picariello 3:53.374 #98 NORTHWEST AMR Alex Riberas 3:53.406 #77 DEMPSEY – PROTON RACING Julien Andlauer 3:53.481 #86 GR RACING Benjamin Barker 3:53.531 #100 WALKENHORST MOTORSPORT Jeffrey Segal 3:53.590 #85 IRON DAMES Michelle Gatting 3:53.603 #72 TF SPORT Valentin Hasse-Clot 3:53.703 #56 PROJECT 1 – AO Matteo Cairoli 3:53.947 #66 JMW MOTORSPORT Louis Prette 3:54.093 #911 PROTON COMPETITION Martin Rump 3:54.129 #16 PROTON COMPETITION Jan Heylen 3:54.137 #88 PROTON COMPETITION Harry Tincknell 3:58.486 #777 D’STATION RACING Satoshi Hoshino NO TIME SET