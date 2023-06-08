Le Mans 2023 starting grid: What is the grid order for the iconic 24 hour race?

Henry Valantine
All cars are placed on the grid. Le Mans 2023.

All 62 cars from each category are placed on the grid for a photo opportunity ahead of the race. Le Mans 24 Hours, June 2023.

The drivers have all put in their best efforts over one lap, and the grid for Le Mans 2023 has now officially been set as the world’s most iconic endurance race celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Qualifying on Wednesday saw the top eight cars in each class qualify for Hyperpole on Thursday night, which set up the battle for pole in each category for Le Mans 2023 ahead of the Centenary running of the legendary 24-hour race.

In Hypercars, the long-dominant Toyota team, piloted by ex-F1 drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Brendon Hartley in qualifying, have got a serious challenge on their hands if they are to retain their stranglehold on the race this year.

Ferrari, on their factory return to the top class after over 50 years away, qualified first and second for the big race, and by a healthy margin.

The race itself will begin on Saturday 10 June at 4pm local time at the Circuit de la Sarthe (3pm BST).

PlanetF1.com recommends

Le Mans 24 Hours: The 18 ex-Formula 1 drivers to look out for in 2023

Le Mans 2023 live stream: How to watch, start times and official entry list

Hyperpole results and starting grid by class: Le Mans 2023

[Positions 9th and below in class decided in qualifying on Wednesday]

Hypercar

  1. #50 FERRARI AF CORSE Antonio Fuoco 3:22.982
  2. #51 FERRARI AF CORSE Alessandro Pier Guidi +0.773
  3. #7 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Kamui Kobayashi +1.285
  4. #8 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Brendon Hartley +1.469
  5. #75 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Felipe Nasr +1.549
  6. #2 CADILLAC RACING Earl Bamber +2.188
  7. #5 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Frédéric Makowiecki +2.194
  8. #3 CADILLAC RACING Sébastien Bourdais +2.539
  9. #6 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT Kévin Estre 3:26.900
  10. #93 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES Mikkel Jensen 3:27.260
  11. #94 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES Loïc Duval 3:27.850
  12. #311 ACTION EXPRESS RACING Luis Felipe Derani 3:27.960
  13. #708 GLICKENHAUS RACING Romain Dumas 3:28.497
  14. #709 GLICKENHAUS RACING Esteban Gutierrez 3:29.082
  15. #4 FLOYD VANWALL RACING TEAM Tom Dillman 3:29.745
    #38 HERTZ TEAM JOTA Will Stevens NO TIME SET (61 overall)

LMP2

  1. #48 IDEC SPORT Paul Loup Chatin 3:32.923
  2. #28 JOTA Pietro Fittipaldi 3:33.035
  3. #41 TEAM WRT Louis Deletraz 3:33.240
  4. #47 COOL RACING Reshad De Gerus 3:33.580
  5. #63 PREMA RACING Mirko Bortolotti 3:33.983
  6. #14 NIELSEN RACING Ben Hanley 3:34.021
  7. #9 PREMA RACING Bent Viscaal 3:34.658
  8. #10 VECTOR SPORT Gabriel Aubry 3:35.091
  9. #923 RACING TEAM TURKEY Dries Vanthoor 3:35.176
  10. #23 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Tom Blomqvist 3:35.519
  11. #45 ALGARVE PRO RACING James Allen 3:35.578
  12. #22 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Filipe Albuquerque 3:35.587
  13. #39 GRAFF RACING Giedo van der Garde 3:35.652
  14. #65 PANIS RACING Job van Uitert 3:35.691
  15. #34 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION Albert Costa 3:35.755
  16. #31 TEAM WRT Robin Frijns 3:35.853
  17. #43 DKR ENGINEERING Maxime Martin 3:35.951
  18. #37 COOL RACING Malthe Jakobsen 3:36.271
  19. #80 AF CORSE Ben Barnicoat 3:36.483
  20. #30 DUQUEINE TEAM Neel Jani 3:37.213
  21. #35 ALPINE ELF TEAM André Negrao 3:37.498
  22. #32 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION Anders Fjordbach 3:39.303
  23. #36 ALPINE ELF TEAM Matthieu Vaxiviere 3:59.171 (59 overall)
    #60 TOWER MOTORSPORTS Steven Thomas NO TIME SET (60 overall)

38 overall: #24 HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS Mike Rockenfeller Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 3:47.976 [Innovative Cars, Garage 56]

LMGTE Am

  1. #33 CORVETTE RACING Ben Keating 3:52.376
  2. #25 ORT BY TF Ahmad Al Harthy 3:53.905
  3. #54 AF CORSE Thomas Flohr 3:54.582
  4. #21 AF CORSE Julien Piguet 3:54.744
  5. #83 RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE Luis Perez Companc 3:55.033
  6. #57 KESSEL RACING Takeshi Kimura 3:55.637
  7. #55 GMB MOTORSPORT Jens Reno Møller 3:57.240
  8. #74 KESSEL RACING Yorikatsu Tsujiko 3:59.648
  9. #60 IRON LYNX Alessio Picariello 3:53.374
  10. #98 NORTHWEST AMR Alex Riberas 3:53.406
  11. #77 DEMPSEY – PROTON RACING Julien Andlauer 3:53.481
  12. #86 GR RACING Benjamin Barker 3:53.531
  13. #100 WALKENHORST MOTORSPORT Jeffrey Segal 3:53.590
  14. #85 IRON DAMES Michelle Gatting 3:53.603
  15. #72 TF SPORT Valentin Hasse-Clot 3:53.703
  16. #56 PROJECT 1 – AO Matteo Cairoli 3:53.947
  17. #66 JMW MOTORSPORT Louis Prette 3:54.093
  18. #911 PROTON COMPETITION Martin Rump 3:54.129
  19. #16 PROTON COMPETITION Jan Heylen 3:54.137
  20. #88 PROTON COMPETITION Harry Tincknell 3:58.486
  21. #777 D’STATION RACING Satoshi Hoshino NO TIME SET

Le Mans