Here is a complete rundown of the results and full classification from the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours race at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Ferrari claimed victory at Le Mans for the second successive year, with the #50 car driven by Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina taking the chequered flag.

The winning crew finished just 14.2 seconds ahead of the #7 Toyota at the end of the endurance classic, making it the closest finish at Le Mans since 2022.

1. #50 FERRARI AF CORSE [Hypercar class winners] (A. Fuoco, M. Molina, N. Nielsen)

2. #7 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING (J. Lopez, K. Kobayashi, N. de Vries)

3. #51 FERRARI AF CORSE (A. Pier Guidi, J. Calado, A. Giovinazzi)

4. #6 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT (K. Estre, A. Lotterer, L. Vanthoor)

5. #8 TOYOTA GAZOO RACING (S. Buemi, B. Hartley, R. Hirakawa)

6. #5 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT (M. Campbell, M. Christensen, F. Makowiecki)

7. #2 CADILLAC RACING (E. Bamber, A. Lynn, A. Palou)

8. #12 HERTZ TEAM JOTA (W. Stevens, N. Nato, C. Ilott)

9. #38 HERTZ TEAM JOTA (O. Rasmussen, P. Hanson, J. Button)

10. #63 LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX (M. Bortolotti, D. Kvyat, E. Mortara)

11. #94 PEUGUEOT TOTALENERGIES (S. Vandoorne, P. di Resta, L. Duval)

12. #93 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES (J. Vergne, M. Jensen, N. Müller)

13. #19 LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX (R. Grosjean, A. Caldarelli, M. Cairoli)

14. #11 ISOTTA FRASCHINI (C. Bennett, J. Vernay, A. Serravalle)

15. #22 UNITED AUTOSPORTS [LMP2 class winners] (O. Jarvis, B. Garg, N. Siegel)

16. #34 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION (J. Smiechowski, V. Lomko, C. Novalak)

17. #28 IDEC SPORT (P. Lafargue, J. Van Uitert, R. de Gerus)

18. #183 AF CORSE (F. Perrodo, B. Barnicoat, N. Varrone)

19. #10 VECTOR SPORT (R. Cullen, P. Pilet, S. Richelmi)

20. #14 AO BY TF (P. Hyett, L. Deletraz, A. Quinn)

21. #33 DR ENGINEERING (A. Mattschull, R. Binder, L. Hörr)

22. #25 ALGARVE PRO RACING (M. Kaiser, O. Caldwell, R. De Angelis)

23. #65 PANIS RACING (R. Sales, M. Beche, S. Huffaker)

24. #47 COOL RACING (N. Rao, M. Bell, F. Vesti)

25. #24 NIELSEN RACING (F. Scherer, D. Heinemeier Hansson, K. Simpson)

26. #37 COOL RACING (L. Fluxá, M. Jakobsen, R. Miyata)

27. #91 MANTHEY EMA [LMGT3 class winners] (Y. Shahin, M. Schuring, R. Lietz)

28. #31 TEAM WRT (D. Leung, S. Gelael, A. Farfus)

29. #311 WHELEN CADILLAC RACING (P. Derani, J. Aitken, F. Drugovich)

30. #88 PROTON COMPETITION (G. Roda, M. Pedersen, D. Olsen)

31. #44 PROTON COMPETITION (J. Hartshorne, B. Tuck, C. Mies)

32. #85 IRON DAMES (S. Bovy, M. Gatting, R. Frey)

33. #55 VISTA AF CORSE (F. Heriau, S. Mann, A. Rovera)

34. #78 AKKODIS ASP TEAM (A. Robin, T. Boguslavskiy, K. van der Linde)

35. #155 SPIRIT OF RACE (J. Laursen, C. Laursen, J. Taylor)

36. #777 D’STATION RACING (S. Hoshino, E. Bastard, M. Sorensen)

37. #87 AKKODIS ASP TEAM (T. Kimura, E. Masson, J. Hawksworth)

38. #82 TF SPORT (H. Koizumi, S. Baud, D. Juncadella)

39. #86 GR RACING (M. Wainwright, D. Serra, R. Pera)

40. #70 INCEPTION RACING (B. Iribe, O. Millroy, F. Schandorff)

41. #92 MANTHEY PURERXCING (A. Malykhin, J. Sturm, K. Bachler)

42. #23 UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA (B. Keating, F. Albuquerque, B. Hanley)

43. #81 TF SPORT (T. Van Rompuy, R. Andrade, C. Eastwood)

44.#60 IRON LYNX (C. Schiavoni, M. Cressoni, F. Perera)

45. #99 PROTON COMPETITION (N. Jani, H. Tincknell, J. Andlauer)

46. #77 PROTON COMPETITION (R. Hardwick, Z. Robichon, B. Barker)

47. #20 BMW M TEAM WRT (S. Van der Linde, R. Frijns, R. Rast)

DNF #83 AF CORSE (R. Kubica, R. Shwartzman, Y. Yifei)

DNF #3 CADILLAC RACING (S. Bourdais, R. van der Zande, S. Dixon)

DNF #59 UNITED AUTOSPORTS (J. Cottingham, N. Costa, G. Saucy)

DNF #95 UNITED AUTOSPORTS (H. Hamaguchi, N. Pino, M. Sato)

DNF #4 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT (M. Jaminet, F. Nasr, N. Tandy)

DNF #27 HEART OF RACING TEAM (I. James, D. Mancinelli, A. Riberas)

DNF #45 CROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR (G. Kurtz, C. Braun, N. Catsburg)

DNF #66 JMW MOTORSPORT (G. Petrobelli, L. ten Voorde, S. Yoluc)

DNF #30 DUQUEINE TEAM (J. Falb, J. Allen, J. Simmenauer)

DNF #46 TEAM WRT (A. Al Harthy, V. Rossi, M. Martin)

DNF #15 BMW M TEAM WRT (D. Vanthoor, R. Marciello, M. Wittmann)

DNF #36 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM (N. Lapierre, M. Schumacher, M. Vaxiviere)

DNF #9 PROTON COMPETITION (J. Ried, M. Capietto, B. Viscaal)

DNF #35 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM (P. Chatin, F. Habsburg, C. Milesi)

DNF #54 VISTA AF CORSE (T. Flohr, F. Castellacci, D. Rigon)

