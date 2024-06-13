Le Mans grid: What is the starting grid for the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans?
The starting grid is now set for the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend, with Hyperpole having set the top eight places in each class on Thursday.
The majority of the grid was set in qualifying on Wednesday, with the huge 62-car field having taken to the Circuit de la Sarthe for one of the blue riband racing events on the motorsport calendar.
24 Hours of Le Mans 2024: What is the full starting grid for the race?
There was a shock in that the #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Nyck de Vries brought out the red flag after getting beached at the karting corner during qualifying. While former Sauber driver Kobayashi had set a time good enough to get him and his team-mates through to Hyperpole, his times were deleted due to his car having caused the red flag.
This will put him at the back of the Hypercar field come the race start, but with a full day of racing to come over the weekend, there will be plenty of time for Kobayashi – and each of the 186 drivers taking part – to make up positions in their respective classes.
But after each of the top eight cars in their classes advanced to Hyperpole and set the fastest laps they could around the fearsome Circuit de la Sarthe, here is how the grid has shaken out for the big race – with some well-known names to look out for throughout the field.
[Cars in bold represent Hyperpole lap times]
Hypercar
1 #6 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT (K. Estre, A. Lotterer, L. Vanthoor) 3:24.634
2 #2 CADILLAC RACING (E. Bamber, A. Lynn, A. Palou) 3:24.782
3 #3 CADILLAC RACING (S. Bourdais, R. van der Zande, S. Dixon) 3:24.816
4 #51 FERRARI AF CORSE (A. Pier Guidi, J. Calado, A. Giovinazzi) 3:25.156
5 #50 FERRARI AF CORSE (A. Fuoco, M. Molina, N. Nielsen) 3:25.598
6 #35 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM (P. Chatin, F. Habsburg, C. Milesi) 3:25.713
7 #15 BMW M TEAM WRT (D. Vanthoor, R. Marciello, M. Wittmann) 3:24.465 (NO TIME, HYPERPOLE)
8 #12 HERTZ TEAM JOTA (W. Stevens, N. Nato, C. Ilott) 3:25.145 (NO TIME, HYPERPOLE)
9 #36 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM (N. Lapierre, M. Schumacher, M. Vaxiviere) 3:25.278
10 #5 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT (M. Campbell, M. Christensen, F. Makowiecki) 3:25.307
11 #8 TOYOTA RACING (S. Buemi, B. Hartley, R. Hirakawa) 3:25.446
12 #83 AF CORSE (R. Kubica, R. Shwartzman, Y. Yifei) 3:25.766
13 #63 LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX (M. Bortolotti, D. Kvyat, E. Mortara) 3:25.973
14 #99 PROTON COMPETITION (N. Jani, H. Tincknell, J. Andlauer) 3:25.992
15 #93 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES (J. Vergne, M. Jensen, N. Müller) 3:26.195
16 #20 BMW M TEAM WRT (S. Van der Linde, R. Frijns, R. Rast) 3:26.223
17 #38 HERTZ TEAM JOTA (O. Rasmussen, P. Hanson, J. Button) 3:26.290
18 #311 WHELEN CADILLAC RACING (P. Derani, J. Aitken, F. Drugovich) 3:26.311
19 #4 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT (M. Jaminet, F. Nasr, N. Tandy) 3:26.362
20 #94 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES (S. Vandoorne, P. di Resta, L. Duval) 3:27.251
21 #19 LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX (R. Grosjean, A. Caldarelli, M. Cairoli) 3:27.655
22 #11 ISOTTA FRASCHINI (C. Bennett, J. Vernay, A. Serravalle) 3:29.865
23 #7 TOYOTA RACING (J. Lopez, K. Kobayashi, N. de Vries) NO TIME
LMP2
24 #14 AO BY TF (P. Hyett, L. Deletraz, A. Quinn) 3:33.217
25 #28 IDEC SPORT (P. Lafargue, J. Van Uitert, R. de Gerus) 3:33.827
26 #65 PANIS RACING (R. Sales, M. Beche, S. Huffaker) 3:34.053
27 #23 UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA (B. Keating, F. Albuquerque, B. Hanley) 3:34.221
28 #22 UNITED AUTOSPORTS (O. Jarvis, B. Garg, N. Siegel) 3:34.270
29 #37 COOL RACING (L. Fluxá, M. Jakobsen, R. Miyata) 3:34.773
30 #33 DKR ENGINEERING (A. Mattschull, R. Binder, L. Hörr) 3:34.330
31 #10 VECTOR SPORT (R. Cullen, P. Pilet, S. Richelmi) 3:34.262
32 #183 AF CORSE (F. Perrodo, B. Barnicoat, N. Varrone) 3:34.767
33 #24 NIELSEN RACING (F. Scherer, D. Heinemeier Hansson, K. Simpson) 3:34.794
34 #34 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION (J. Smiechowski, V. Lomko, C. Novalak) 3:34.885
35 #9 PROTON COMPETITION (J. Ried, M. Capietto, B. Viscaal) 3:34.963
36 #30 DUQUEINE TEAM (J. Falb, J. Allen, J. Simmenauer) 3:35.070
37 #47 COOL RACING (N. Rao, M. Bell, F. Vesti) 3:35.360
38 #25 ALGARVE PRO RACING TEAM (M. Kaiser, O. Caldwell, R. De Angelis) 3:35.474
39 #45 CROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR (G. Kurtz, C. Braun, N. Catsburg) 3:39.222
LMGT3
40 #70 INCEPTION RACING (B. Iribe, O. Millroy, F. Schandorff) 3:58.120
41 #92 MANTHEY PURERXCING (A. Malykhin, J. Sturm, K. Bachler) 3:58.928
42 #66 JMW MOTORSPORT (G. Petrobelli, L. ten Voorde, S. Yoluc) 3:58.938
43 #77 PROTON COMPETITION (R. Hardwick, Z. Robichon, B. Barker) 3:59.443
44 #27 HEART OF RACING TEAM (I. James, D. Mancinelli, A. Riberas 3:59.655
45 #777 D’STATION RACING (S. Hoshino, E. Bastard, M. Sorensen) 4:02.787
46 #82 TF SPORT (H. Koizumi, S. Baud, D. Juncadella) 4:03.681
47 #60 IRON LYNX (C. Schiavoni, M. Cressoni, F. Perera) 4:06.495
48 #85 IRON DAMES (S. Bovy, M. Gatting, R. Frey) 3:56.530
49 #87 AKKODIS ASP TEAM LMGT3 (T. Kimura, E. Masson, J. Hawksworth) 3:56.561
50 #59 UNITED AUTOSPORTS (J. Cottingham, N. Costa, G. Saucy) 3:56.710
51 #46 TEAM WRT (A. Al Harthy, V. Rossi, M. Martin) 3:56.738
52 #54 VISTA AF CORSE (T. Flohr, F. Castellacci, D. Rigon) 3:56.780
53 #44 PROTON COMPETITION (J. Hartshorne, B. Tuck, C. Mies) 3:56.836
54 #31 TEAM WRT (D. Leung, S. Gelael, A. Farfus) 3:56.947
55 #91 MANTHEY EMA (Y. Shahin, M. Schuring, R. Lietz) 3:57.026
56 #88 PROTON COMPETITION (G. Roda, M. Pedersen, D. Olsen) 3:57.221
57 #81 TF SPORT (T. Van Rompuy, R. Andrade, C. Eastwood) 3:57.296
58 #95 UNITED AUTOSPORTS (H. Hamaguchi, N. Pino, M. Sato) 3:57.313
59 #155 SPIRIT OF RACE (J. Laursen, C. Laursen, J. Taylor) 3:57.349
60 #78 AKKODIS ASP TEAM (A. Robin, T. Boguslavskiy, K. van der Linde) 3:57.441
61 #55 VISTA AF CORSE (F. Heriau, S. Mann, A. Rovera) 3:58.282
62 #86 GR RACING (M. Wainwright, D. Serra, R. Pera) NO TIME
