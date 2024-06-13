Le Mans grid: What is the starting grid for the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans?

The starting grid is now set for the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend, with Hyperpole having set the top eight places in each class on Thursday.

The majority of the grid was set in qualifying on Wednesday, with the huge 62-car field having taken to the Circuit de la Sarthe for one of the blue riband racing events on the motorsport calendar.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2024: What is the full starting grid for the race?

There was a shock in that the #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Nyck de Vries brought out the red flag after getting beached at the karting corner during qualifying. While former Sauber driver Kobayashi had set a time good enough to get him and his team-mates through to Hyperpole, his times were deleted due to his car having caused the red flag.

This will put him at the back of the Hypercar field come the race start, but with a full day of racing to come over the weekend, there will be plenty of time for Kobayashi – and each of the 186 drivers taking part – to make up positions in their respective classes.

But after each of the top eight cars in their classes advanced to Hyperpole and set the fastest laps they could around the fearsome Circuit de la Sarthe, here is how the grid has shaken out for the big race – with some well-known names to look out for throughout the field.

[Cars in bold represent Hyperpole lap times]

Hypercar

1 #6 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT (K. Estre, A. Lotterer, L. Vanthoor) 3:24.634

2 #2 CADILLAC RACING (E. Bamber, A. Lynn, A. Palou) 3:24.782

3 #3 CADILLAC RACING (S. Bourdais, R. van der Zande, S. Dixon) 3:24.816

4 #51 FERRARI AF CORSE (A. Pier Guidi, J. Calado, A. Giovinazzi) 3:25.156

5 #50 FERRARI AF CORSE (A. Fuoco, M. Molina, N. Nielsen) 3:25.598

6 #35 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM (P. Chatin, F. Habsburg, C. Milesi) 3:25.713

7 #15 BMW M TEAM WRT (D. Vanthoor, R. Marciello, M. Wittmann) 3:24.465 (NO TIME, HYPERPOLE)

8 #12 HERTZ TEAM JOTA (W. Stevens, N. Nato, C. Ilott) 3:25.145 (NO TIME, HYPERPOLE)

9 #36 ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM (N. Lapierre, M. Schumacher, M. Vaxiviere) 3:25.278

10 #5 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT (M. Campbell, M. Christensen, F. Makowiecki) 3:25.307

11 #8 TOYOTA RACING (S. Buemi, B. Hartley, R. Hirakawa) 3:25.446

12 #83 AF CORSE (R. Kubica, R. Shwartzman, Y. Yifei) 3:25.766

13 #63 LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX (M. Bortolotti, D. Kvyat, E. Mortara) 3:25.973

14 #99 PROTON COMPETITION (N. Jani, H. Tincknell, J. Andlauer) 3:25.992

15 #93 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES (J. Vergne, M. Jensen, N. Müller) 3:26.195

16 #20 BMW M TEAM WRT (S. Van der Linde, R. Frijns, R. Rast) 3:26.223

17 #38 HERTZ TEAM JOTA (O. Rasmussen, P. Hanson, J. Button) 3:26.290

18 #311 WHELEN CADILLAC RACING (P. Derani, J. Aitken, F. Drugovich) 3:26.311

19 #4 PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT (M. Jaminet, F. Nasr, N. Tandy) 3:26.362

20 #94 PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES (S. Vandoorne, P. di Resta, L. Duval) 3:27.251

21 #19 LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX (R. Grosjean, A. Caldarelli, M. Cairoli) 3:27.655

22 #11 ISOTTA FRASCHINI (C. Bennett, J. Vernay, A. Serravalle) 3:29.865

23 #7 TOYOTA RACING (J. Lopez, K. Kobayashi, N. de Vries) NO TIME

LMP2

24 #14 AO BY TF (P. Hyett, L. Deletraz, A. Quinn) 3:33.217

25 #28 IDEC SPORT (P. Lafargue, J. Van Uitert, R. de Gerus) 3:33.827

26 #65 PANIS RACING (R. Sales, M. Beche, S. Huffaker) 3:34.053

27 #23 UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA (B. Keating, F. Albuquerque, B. Hanley) 3:34.221

28 #22 UNITED AUTOSPORTS (O. Jarvis, B. Garg, N. Siegel) 3:34.270

29 #37 COOL RACING (L. Fluxá, M. Jakobsen, R. Miyata) 3:34.773

30 #33 DKR ENGINEERING (A. Mattschull, R. Binder, L. Hörr) 3:34.330

31 #10 VECTOR SPORT (R. Cullen, P. Pilet, S. Richelmi) 3:34.262

32 #183 AF CORSE (F. Perrodo, B. Barnicoat, N. Varrone) 3:34.767

33 #24 NIELSEN RACING (F. Scherer, D. Heinemeier Hansson, K. Simpson) 3:34.794

34 #34 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION (J. Smiechowski, V. Lomko, C. Novalak) 3:34.885

35 #9 PROTON COMPETITION (J. Ried, M. Capietto, B. Viscaal) 3:34.963

36 #30 DUQUEINE TEAM (J. Falb, J. Allen, J. Simmenauer) 3:35.070

37 #47 COOL RACING (N. Rao, M. Bell, F. Vesti) 3:35.360

38 #25 ALGARVE PRO RACING TEAM (M. Kaiser, O. Caldwell, R. De Angelis) 3:35.474

39 #45 CROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR (G. Kurtz, C. Braun, N. Catsburg) 3:39.222

LMGT3

40 #70 INCEPTION RACING (B. Iribe, O. Millroy, F. Schandorff) 3:58.120

41 #92 MANTHEY PURERXCING (A. Malykhin, J. Sturm, K. Bachler) 3:58.928

42 #66 JMW MOTORSPORT (G. Petrobelli, L. ten Voorde, S. Yoluc) 3:58.938

43 #77 PROTON COMPETITION (R. Hardwick, Z. Robichon, B. Barker) 3:59.443

44 #27 HEART OF RACING TEAM (I. James, D. Mancinelli, A. Riberas 3:59.655

45 #777 D’STATION RACING (S. Hoshino, E. Bastard, M. Sorensen) 4:02.787

46 #82 TF SPORT (H. Koizumi, S. Baud, D. Juncadella) 4:03.681

47 #60 IRON LYNX (C. Schiavoni, M. Cressoni, F. Perera) 4:06.495

48 #85 IRON DAMES (S. Bovy, M. Gatting, R. Frey) 3:56.530

49 #87 AKKODIS ASP TEAM LMGT3 (T. Kimura, E. Masson, J. Hawksworth) 3:56.561

50 #59 UNITED AUTOSPORTS (J. Cottingham, N. Costa, G. Saucy) 3:56.710

51 #46 TEAM WRT (A. Al Harthy, V. Rossi, M. Martin) 3:56.738

52 #54 VISTA AF CORSE (T. Flohr, F. Castellacci, D. Rigon) 3:56.780

53 #44 PROTON COMPETITION (J. Hartshorne, B. Tuck, C. Mies) 3:56.836

54 #31 TEAM WRT (D. Leung, S. Gelael, A. Farfus) 3:56.947

55 #91 MANTHEY EMA (Y. Shahin, M. Schuring, R. Lietz) 3:57.026

56 #88 PROTON COMPETITION (G. Roda, M. Pedersen, D. Olsen) 3:57.221

57 #81 TF SPORT (T. Van Rompuy, R. Andrade, C. Eastwood) 3:57.296

58 #95 UNITED AUTOSPORTS (H. Hamaguchi, N. Pino, M. Sato) 3:57.313

59 #155 SPIRIT OF RACE (J. Laursen, C. Laursen, J. Taylor) 3:57.349

60 #78 AKKODIS ASP TEAM (A. Robin, T. Boguslavskiy, K. van der Linde) 3:57.441

61 #55 VISTA AF CORSE (F. Heriau, S. Mann, A. Rovera) 3:58.282

62 #86 GR RACING (M. Wainwright, D. Serra, R. Pera) NO TIME

