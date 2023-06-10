Le Mans 2023: Watch our onboard track guide with LMP2 winner Richard Bradley

Get to know the fearsome Circuit de la Sarthe a little bit better with Le Mans winner Richard Bradley, as he guides you through it for On Track GP.

Bradley, who won the Triple Crown event in the LMP2 class back in 2015, was on hand to take you through a lap of the 13km circuit in France ahead of the Centenary running of the legendary 24-hour race.

From the tough beginning of the lap to the crucial exit of Tertre Rouge that propels you into the forest, to the fast kink and braking zone of Indianapolis and tricky exit of Arnage, to the Porsche Curves and final chicanes and everything in between, the Circuit de la Sarthe represents one of the biggest challenges in all of motorsport.

That would still be true just on its own, even without the challenges of the multi-class element that sees cars driving at different speeds and having to navigate through each other lap after lap at Le Mans.

With a lot to navigate around one of the most famous tracks in the world, who better to guide you around than someone who has driven hundreds of laps of it himself?

Watch Richard’s full Le Mans track guide with On Track GP below, and if you enjoy it, make sure you head to our YouTube channel, produced in collaboration with our partners at DR Sports.

Don’t forget to like, subscribe and watch through the back catalogue of what has been uploaded so far this season. Enjoy!