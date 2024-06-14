Le Mans start time: How and when to watch the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is almost here, and here is all the information you need surrounding the Le Mans start time wherever you are in the world.

The world’s most famous endurance race will put 186 drivers to the test at the fearsome Circuit de la Sarthe over the course of a full day and night, with a host of familiar faces to look out for from the world of motorsport at one of the sport’s Triple Crown events.

What time does the 24 Hours of Le Mans start?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will start at 4pm local time on Saturday 15 June 2024, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United States and Canada*: 8am Pacific Daylight Time, 9am Central Daylight Time, 10am Eastern

Mexico: 8am [Mexico City]

United Kingdom: 3pm

Central European Time**: 4pm

South Africa: 4pm

Gulf Standard Time: 6pm

India: 9.30pm

Indonesia*: 9pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 10pm

Singapore: 10pm

Malaysia: 10pm

Philippines: 10pm

Japan: 11pm

Australia*: 12am [Australian Eastern Standard Time] [Sunday 16 June]

New Zealand: 1am [New Zealand Standard Time] [Sunday 16 June]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

**Covers 30 nations and territories: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (except the Canary Islands), Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City.

How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans on TV and online

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with the World Endurance Championship, and here is a selection of where fans will be able to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans from across the globe, be it through pay TV, free-to-air or online:

Africa: SuperSport, SuperSport Variety 4, MSP/MSPA (repeats)

Australia: StanSport

Canada: CTV, MAX

Central Asia: Eurosport Asia

China: Doujin

Europe and United Kingdom: Eurosport, Discovery+, La Chaîne L’Equipe (France only)

India: Eurosport Asia

Japan: J Sports 1

Mexico: Fox Sports 3

South America plus the Caribbean: Bandeirantes Group, DirecTV, DSports Motor

United States: MAX, MotorTrend

How long is the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

Well, this one is exactly as it says on the tin.

Unlike Formula 1, which is run to a set distance for a Grand Prix, regardless of how many laps are run in each class, through any yellow flag periods, the race will end after 24 gruelling hours – at 4pm local time on Sunday 16 June.

