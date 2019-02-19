Charles Leclerc keeps Ferrari on top at Barcelona

Charles Leclerc’s first morning in the SF90 went exactly to plan as the Monaco driver not only topped the timesheet but was one of the busiest on Tuesday.

Leclerc replaced team-mate Sebastian Vettel on Tuesday for Day Two of the opening pre-season test at Barcelona, posting a best time of 1:18.247.

It was another chilly start to the day as the morning mist gave way to blue skies.

The weather conditions meant the track was extremely slippery at the start of play which Alexander Albon discovered as he spun his STR14 off into the gravel at Turn 4.

That brought out the first red flag of the day.

Not quite how Alex Albon will have imagined the start of his F1 career 🙈 Shortly after the green light on day two, this happens 👀#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/148XJtc7eC — Formula 1 (@F1) February 19, 2019

He was caught out in a second spin before lunch but managed to avoid the gravel.

Daniel Ricciardo was the next off into the gravel as he spun at Turn 1 through no fault of his own.

The Aussie, spending time in his new Renault RS19, lost the top element of his rear wing down the main straight.

Thankfully he did not hit the barriers as it could have been a nasty crash.

The moment Ricciardo lost his DRS flap! Seems like some structural failure in the DRS attachment system. pic.twitter.com/ESrgsB5TLN — F1Writers™ (@f1writers) February 19, 2019

He returned to pits under his own steam.

Leclerc was fastest of all with a 1:18.247, finishing Tuesday morning’s action ahead of the Haas of Kevin Magnussen.

The Dane, who was stuck in his garage for some time as Haas worked on an undisclosed problem, finished just under a second off the pace.

Alfa Romeo rookie Antonio Giovinazzi was third quickest as all three at the top used the C3 compound to set their fastest times.

Giovinazzi finished ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren and Pierre Gasly, who put in his very first laps in the RB15.

Ricciardo was sixth as he managed just 27 laps before the rear wing failure while Lewis Hamilton was next in line with a best time of 1:19.928.

Once again, Mercedes opted to stick to the slower Pirellis instead of putting in glory low fuel runs.

Albon and Racing Point’s Lance Stroll completed the timesheet.

Day two lunchtime timesheet

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:18.247, 73 laps

2) Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 1:19.234, 33 laps

3) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, 1:19.312, 62 laps

4) Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:19.489, 53 laps

5) Pierre Gasly, Red Bull, 1:19.814, 69 laps

6) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 1:19.886, 28 laps

7) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:19.928, 74 laps

8) Alex Albon, Toro Rosso, 1:20.046, 61 laps

9) Lance Stroll, Racing Point, 1:20.433, 45 laps

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.