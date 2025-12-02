F2 Champion confirmed alongside surprise addition to McLaren driver programme

Leonardo Fornaroli has joined McLaren for the F1 2026 season, with the Woking-based squad also confirming two other names to top up its junior programme.

Fresh off the back of securing the Formula 2 title in Qatar, Fornaroli has joined an F1 programme for 2026 by putting pen to paper with McLaren.

McLaren announce Leonardo Fornaroli for 2026

20-year-old Italian driver Leonardo Fornaroli is one of three new names to join McLaren’s Driver Development programme for 2026.

Having won the 2024 Formula 3 championship, Fornaroli secured back-to-back titles with victory in the F1 championship in Qatar, courtesy of sixth in the Sprint race and second place in the Feature.

This put the title out of reach of the pursuing Jak Crawford and Richard Verschoor, with Fornaroli having won four races and securing five podiums across the season.

With that title win, Fornaroli follows Oscar Piastri and Gabriel Bortoleto in winning the titles in the junior categories in back-to-back seasons through the rungs of the ladder.

In 2026, Fornaroli’s programme will consist of a test and development role with McLaren’s F1 team, with the possibility of potential TPC outings throughout the season.

“I’m incredibly proud to be joining the McLaren Driver Development Programme after another successful year on track,” Fornaroli said.

“Winning both the FIA Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles has been an important step in my journey, and I’m motivated to take the next step in my development through the programme as I work toward my ultimate goal of racing at the highest level.

“I’m very grateful to McLaren for this opportunity, and to everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I can’t wait to get started and work closely with the rest of the team.”

Richard Verschoor lands McLaren role

Also joining the McLaren programme is 24-year-old Richard Verschoor.

First arriving in Formula 2 in 2021, Verschoor currently occupies third in the driver’s standings and is a veteran of the series, having become one of the most experienced drivers in the category during its F2 iteration.

The Dutch driver’s exact duties with the McLaren programme have not yet been outlined. However, he joins McLaren’s talent pipeline that aims to feed talent to its portfolio of racing teams; this means that not just the F1 team can look to the drivers on its books, as the McLaren IndyCar and upcoming World Endurance Championship could, in theory, also call upon the development programme’s talents.

“I’m delighted to be part of the McLaren Driver Development Programme,” Verschoor said.

“It’s a special moment, and I’m grateful for McLaren’s support in allowing me to continue my development within the programme. I’m excited to get going and work hard with the team in the coming months.”

With Fornaroli and Verschoor slotting in near the top of McLaren’s programme alongside IndyCar star Pato O’Ward, the team has also announced a driver further down the rungs, with multiple karting champion Christian Costoya stepping up into single-seater racing after winning the 2024 European Karting Championship.

He will race in the 2026 F4 Middle East Championship, making his debut at Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi in mid-January.

The announcements come shortly after the confirmation of Ella Stevens and Ella Hakkinen arriving on the programme at karting level, as well as Ella Lloyd at F1 Academy and F4 level.

Matteo De Palo was also recently announced, joining the programme at F3 level for 2026.

Belgian driver Dries Van Langendonck remains with the programme, having joined in 2024.

The refreshing of the programme has come in the aftermath of several talents departing the programme, with Brando Badoer, Martinius Stenshorne, and Ugo Ugochukwu all being released a month ago.

The month prior to that, former McLaren talent Alex Dunne left the programme following a disagreement over the direction of his progression in motorsport, having been unwilling to make a switch to IndyCar after a strong season in Formula 2.

“McLaren Racing are delighted to welcome two of Formula 2’s current leading drivers in this year’s Champion Leonardo Fornaroli and former Championship contender and fellow front-runner Richard Verschoor, as well as proven karting champion, Christian Costoya, to the McLaren Racing Driver Development Programme,” said Alessandro Alunni Bravi of McLaren.

“All three talented drivers have shown great race craft with multiple wins this season, alongside a number of impressive performances in their respective championships.

“By welcoming Christian to the programme alongside long-standing member, Dries Van Langendonck, we now also have two of the most promising drivers coming out of karting.

“It is a key priority that we continue to develop our talent pipeline to provide options for all of our expanding racing teams. We look forward to working closely with all our drivers in 2026 as they continue their individual development at various stages of their career with the support of the programme through a wide range of testing and progression opportunities across all of our racing series.”

