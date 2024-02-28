Lewis Hamilton ‘absolutely’ could be Ferrari No.1 in looming Charles Leclerc fight

Shaping up to the headline intra-team battle of 2025 some 12 months before it even begins, Naomi Schiff says there’s no way Ferrari can make Lewis Hamilton be Charles Leclerc’s wingman.

Fresh from signing a new extension with Ferrari for 2025, news broke that Leclerc will have a new team-mate next season after Hamilton sensationally quit Mercedes for Ferrari.

The Briton exercised an option in his contract to leave the team one year into his latest two-year contract, instead signing a multi-year and mega-millions deal with Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton v Charles Leclerc for Ferrari’s No.1 role

Already the world of Formula 1 is salivating over the Scuderia’s line-up.

In Hamilton, they have arguably the most successful driver ever and one who is chasing the record-breaking eighth World title that he missed out on with Mercedes.

In Leclerc, the Scuderia have a Ferrari protégé who is often billed as not only their future but also their future World Champion.

But in sharp contrast to Hamilton, the de facto number one – as he’s often been called in the media – has just five Grand Prix wins and no World titles, whereas Hamilton stands on 103 and seven respectively.

Their contrasts in stature in the world of Formula 1 has Schiff believing there’s no way Ferrari could call on Hamilton to be Leclerc’s number two. In fact, she reckons he “could be considered” the team’s number one ahead of Leclerc.

“I absolutely believe Lewis could be considered the number one driver at Ferrari. It’s a tough one,” she told Sky F1.

“I think a lot of people are thinking about how that dynamic is going to work between Charles, who has been at the team for many years and has established himself although not officially as a number one driver, he is seen as that – and then Lewis coming in as seven-time World Champion with leaps and bounds of experience.

“I can’t personally see how you would make Lewis a number two to anyone on the grid.

“He is the driver on the grid with the most championship wins so how could you possibly tell him that you’re going to put a driver with no championship wins as a number one driver to him?

“It’s going to be a tough balance to strike given how well Charles knows the team, and maybe what he feels he deserves given his loyalty to the team, balanced with Lewis’ experience and his status as a driver.”

