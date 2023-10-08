Lewis Hamilton takes to social media to address George Russell incident

Lewis Hamilton said that after watching the replay, he takes full responsibility for his opening-lap crash with Mercedes team-mate George Russell in Qatar.

With Russell starting P2 and Hamilton P3, the latter used his soft tyres for a strong launch and had a look at passing Russell as they went into the opening corner.

But, as Hamilton committed to the outside line, disaster struck when the Mercedes duo collided, sending Hamilton spinning off into the gravel and out of the race.

Lewis Hamilton accepts responsibility for George Russell shunt

In the immediate aftermath, Hamilton took to team radio to claim that Russell had taken him out at the start.

“I’ve just got taken out by my team-mate,” he said.

With the Safety Car out, Russell then had the chance to watch the replay back on the big screens and reach his own conclusion, as he told his team there was nothing he could do.

“So sorry, guys. I wasn’t even looking behind, I was just focussed ahead and he came from nowhere,” said Russell.

“****ing lost for words, honestly. I’ve just seen the replays on the TV screen, couldn’t do anything, totally sandwiched. It’s ***ing Lap 1.”

And Hamilton would later take to social media to accept blame for the incident.

“I’ve watched the replay and it was 100% my fault and I take full responsibility,” Hamilton posted. “Apologies to my team and to George.”

Russell was able to continue in the Qatar Grand Prix as he recovered to a P4 finish, with Max Verstappen claiming victory as McLaren made it back-to-back double podiums, Oscar Piastri crossing the line ahead of Lando Norris.

Hamilton is still subject to a post-race investigation, having crossed the track as he made his exit from the crash scene, going against FIA rules.

