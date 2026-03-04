Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton claiming he has ADHD as the Ferrari driver reveals he reached out to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and McLaren’s Zak Brown after F1 2026 testing.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Lewis Hamilton claims he has ADHD

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

In an video produced by Formula 1’s YouTube channel ahead of the new season, all 22 drivers were asked to reveal a surprising fact about themselves.

Hamilton, 41, began by responding: “I’m ADHD.”

Petronas fuel homologated in new Mercedes boost

The Petronas fuel used by Mercedes has been homologated by the FIA on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix, it has been claimed.

It comes after BP, the fuel supplier of newcomer Audi, alluded to “murmurs” that some rival manufacturers were “struggling” to get over the line ahead of the F1 2026 opener.

Formula 1 has introduced fully sustainable fuels for 2026, resulting in a more complex and protracted homologation process.

Lewis Hamilton calls Toto Wolff, Zak Brown after F1 2026 testing

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he called Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and McLaren’s Zak Brown after F1 2026 pre-season testing in Bahrain to find “to try to understand what they learned.”

However, the seven-time world champion admitted that he “got no results” with his efforts.

Mercedes and Ferrari are widely tipped as the teams to beat ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, with McLaren and Red Bull also in the mix towards the front of the field.

Isack Hadjar admits ‘many doubts’ over Red Bull-Ford PU ahead of F1 2026

Isack Hadjar has admitted that he had “many doubts” over the Red Bull Powertrains engine before the start of F1 2026 pre-season testing.

He went on to add that the team’s encouraging winter has “cleared” his concerns.

Red Bull is producing its own engines for the first time this season with the RBPT-Ford power unit winning admirers in the paddock during testing in Bahrain.

Alpine confirms signing of F2 star Alex Dunne after McLaren exit

Alpine has finally confirmed the signing of F2 driver Alex Dunne ahead of the start of the new season in Australia.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed in December that Dunne was in advanced talks with the Enstone-based team.

Dunne participated in two practice sessions for McLaren last year before a surprise split with the team, with the Irish driver also seeing a switch to Red Bull’s junior scheme collapse.

