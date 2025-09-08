Lewis Hamilton battling Ferrari ‘alien driving style’ as F1 2026 wish revealed

Lewis Hamilton says the trend is for him to get “faster and faster” throughout a race as he gains confidence in a driving style which still feels “alien”.

Hamilton has now contested 16 grands prix as a Ferrari driver, yet the seven-time World Champion still has not been able to fully adapt to the best driving style for the SF-25. As such, he hopes the new regulations for F1 2026 will allow him to drive the upcoming Ferrari how he wants to.

Lewis Hamilton still struggling with ‘alien driving style’ at Ferrari

After an alarming mid-season slump, Hamilton has shown signs that he is getting his Ferrari career back on track in recent times. While his Dutch Grand Prix ended in the wall, Hamilton was back on the pace of team-mate Charles Leclerc, a trend which continued into the Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari’s home race, where Hamilton finished sixth.

But, while progress has been made, Hamilton admitted that he is “still not 100 per cent comfortable with the car.”

Speaking with PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher and other media outlets, he added: “Ultimately, that’s driving kind of an alien driving style, with a car that I’m not 100 per cent comfortable with.”

Nonetheless, Hamilton admits that: “We obviously don’t have the pace of the cars much further ahead.”

Hamilton called time on his record-breaking Mercedes career to join Ferrari upon turning 40. After 12 seasons with Mercedes, and an unmatched F1 career with Mercedes power alone, it was a huge leap of faith for Hamilton to make.

Falling in line with what makes the Ferrari SF-25 tick on any given weekend remains a challenge.

“I think what’s clear for me is that, look, I know I’ve been driving this car all year long, but in my previous years, I was a part of a car that you’re evolving over time,” Hamilton reasoned.

“You’re comfortable with it, and know the driving style inside and out. This year I’m arriving at the track and having to apply this new driving style that’s still alien to me. It doesn’t feel natural.

“To a car, that’s how it likes to work, so through the race, I’m just getting better and better and faster and faster, and unlocking with that a gain of confidence.”

More key talking points following the 2025 Italian GP

👉 Italian GP driver ratings: Max Verstappen produces Monza masterclass

👉 The Italian Grand Prix proves race duration isn’t the key to making F1 exciting

As such, looking ahead to F1 2026, Hamilton hopes for change.

Very few stones will be left unturned with the new ruleset coming for next season. The cars are to become smaller and 30kg lighter, while they will embrace active aerodynamics on the front and rear wings, spelling the end for the Drag Reduction System [DRS]. The Pirelli tyres meanwhile will become 25 millimeters narrower at the front and 30mm at the rear.

As for the engines, there will be a significant increase in electrical power, while the internal combustion engine will run on fully sustainable biofuel.

“Hopefully next year it’s not a driving style that’s here,” Hamilton wishes, “so hopefully, I can go back a little bit towards what I would choose to do.”

Hamilton sits P6 in the F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings, a position and 46 points behind Leclerc.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton rues Ferrari ‘missed opportunity’ at Italian GP