Lewis Hamilton names alternate milestone required before F1 retirement beckons

Lewis Hamilton has reaffirmed his long-held commitment to do all he can to bring Formula 1 back to Africa, with the continent having now not held a race for 30 years.

The South African Grand Prix at Kyalami used to be a fixture on the Formula 1 calendar, but was last held in 1993 before falling away from the schedule.

Not only has South Africa not held a race since, but the whole continent of Africa has not featured on the calendar at all, and Hamilton wants to see that change before he calls time on his Formula 1 career.

Lewis Hamilton wants ‘dream’ South African race before heading into retirement

South African officials have long been trying to get Kyalami back on the Formula 1 calendar, though 1979 World Champion Jody Scheckter claimed earlier in the year that “greed” from circuit officials prevented a deal from being done.

I was an inside part of it, my nephew worked on it for six years,” Scheckter told Total Motorsport back in March about the negotiations.

“It was that close. The guy from Kyalami went from 500,000 to 2 million, and he wanted to take the whole thing over.

“F1 came over to sign. He had got government backing, some of the wealthiest people in South Africa behind it. Everything was in place, and the guy from Kyalami got greedy.

“Just as soon as F1 left, he changed the whole thing completely. The government realised there was a fight and withdrew, and that was the end. Maybe it’ll happen back here again. I don’t know.”

Seven-time World Champion Hamilton has been a long-time vocal supporter of bringing South Africa, and the continent of Africa in general, back to the Formula 1 calendar, and he does not want to retire until he sees it happen.

Speaking to assembled fans in Abu Dhabi, he said: “I’m working in the background to get South Africa on the race [calendar].

“That’s like such a dream for me, I’ve got to stay until they get that race.”

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed previously that negotiations had taken place with Kyalami over a potential return, though nothing has come to pass over a race return.

He told Sky Sports in 2022: “We need to make sure when we do something new, that it has to be with the right partners and be stable fundamentals to stay longer.

“The only thing that I can say that after the first contact with Kyalami is that there are other places in Africa that are interested on Formula One.

“That’s a very clear target: Africa will come back and hopefully very soon on our calendar.”

