Lewis Hamilton is reunited with physio Angela Cullen at Ferrari as a busy week of F1 news kicks off in force.

F1 news: Angela Cullen and Lewis Hamilton are BACK

New Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is to reunite with his loyal trainer Angela Cullen for the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed.

It comes amid reports that Cullen is currently staying close to Fiorano, where Hamilton is expected to make his Ferrari test debut on Wednesday.

Lewis Hamilton reunites with Angela Cullen at Ferrari with secret location uncovered

F1 news: VCARB make their own interpretation of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari photo

VCARB poked fun at Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari as they mimicked the Briton’s suited and booted first photograph as a Ferrari driver with their own new signing, Isack Hadjar.

Hamilton’s first official day as a Ferrari driver was documented on social media as Ferrari and their Tifosi celebrated the seven-time World Champion’s arrival.

VCARB poke fun at Hamilton's 'traditional first day' Ferrari photo

F1 news: Haas hires the first female race engineer in F1 history

Haas will make history this season when Laura Mueller becomes the voice in Esteban Ocon’s ear, the first female race engineer in Formula 1.

Mueller, who joined Haas in 2022, has been confirmed as Ocon’s race engineer for the Frenchman’s debut campaign as a Haas driver.

Haas announce long-awaited F1 first in Ocon race engineer confirmation

F1 news: Red Bull secure new Bybit replacement

Red Bull are in advanced talks with cryptocurrency firm Gate.io over a sponsorship deal for the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed.

It comes after the team’s arrangement with previous crypto backer Bybit concluded at the end of last year.

Red Bull find Bybit replacement with major sponsor deal close – report