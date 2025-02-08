Antonelli addresses ‘not correct’ Lewis Hamilton Mercedes replacement theory

Heading into F1 2025, Mercedes’ Formula 1 team will look a little different. Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton has moved to Scuderia Ferrari while rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be making his debut with a top-tier team.

While a lesser driver might be crumbling under the pressure, Antonelli has argued that he isn’t “replacing” Hamilton so much as he is finding his footing with his first F1 team.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli not ‘replacing’ Lewis Hamilton

Born in 2006, Antonelli will be a mere 18 years old when he climbs behind the wheel of his Mercedes W16 for his debut at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix — and for many drivers, the pressure of that alone would be immense.

Now add in the fact that Antonelli is joining the team in the wake of seven-time champion Hamilton’s departure, and you have a recipe for distress.

Many young drivers would wilt under the weight of expectation — but not so for Antonelli.

In a recent pre-season interview with the Mercedes team conducted by Sky F1 and posted on YouTube, Antonelli was asked if he was concerned about “filling the shoes” of Hamilton.

Antonelli, though, denied it.

“I feel like I’m just a new Mercedes driver,” he admitted.

But Antonelli took things a step further by saying that he didn’t expect to immediately challenge Hamilton’s legacy.

He continued, “Of course, saying that I’m replacing Lewis Hamilton, I don’t think is really correct because he’s such a big figure in the sport and he’s done so much.

“So I feel like I’m just the next Mercedes driver and I really want to make my way and try to, of course, achieve great results and be successful.”

That being said, a high bar has been set for Antonelli in his debut season, both by the driver himself and by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Wolff has been one of Antonelli’s biggest cheerleaders, suggesting that he’s found a generational talent in the young Italian.

Speaking to the official F1 website, Wolff recently said that Antonelli has “been in the team, integrated for such a long time.

“We’ve known him since he was 11, and in that respect, he’s been prepared, he’s ready to go, and he can’t wait.”

The same article also quoted Antonelli speaking to Sky F1 at a recent awards ceremony, during which time the young Italian racer set a high bar for his performance.

“I’m going to go with the mind[set] of trying to win,” he stated.

Still, Antonelli took a moment to “be realistic.

“I just joined the grid, I’m in a good team — I’m in a great team, I’m with Mercedes and I’m really grateful for the opportunity I got,” he continued.

“But of course I will need to learn, I will try to make the least amount of mistakes, try to learn race by race and then also [try to be] achieving some great results, especially if the speed is there.

“I’m going to try also to learn a lot from my team mate, George. He’s a really good driver and he has shown especially last year what he’s capable of.

“I’m going to try to learn as much as possible and then we’ll see what we can do.”

