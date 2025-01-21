New Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is to reunite with his loyal trainer Angela Cullen for the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed.

It comes amid reports that Cullen is currently staying close to Fiorano, where Hamilton is expected to make his Ferrari test debut on Wednesday.

Angela Cullen nearby as Lewis Hamilton prepares for Ferrari debut

Cullen served as a key member of Hamilton’s inner circle during the best years of his Mercedes career, becoming the driver’s physiotherapist and assistant in 2016 before the pair parted ways at the start of the 2023 season.

Hamilton enjoyed his peak years with the 50-year-old New Zealander by his side, storming to four consecutive titles between 2017 and 2020, the year he equalled Michael Schumacher’s long-standing record of seven World Championships.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, rumours of a potential reunion were fuelled earlier this month when Cullen made a cryptic social media post on the day of Hamilton’s 40th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Cullen posted a selfie from the top of a ski slope with a red flag bearing Hamilton’s F1 race number, 44, in the background.

Hamilton also posted an image of himself skiing on his birthday, although it is believed the pair were at separate resorts.

Hamilton made his first public appearance as a Ferrari driver on Monday when he visited the team’s Maranello factory and the nearby Fiorano test track.

The seven-time World Champion also met team principal Fred Vasseur, chief executive Benedetto Vigna and president John Elkann, as well as Piero Ferrari, the only living son of legendary team founder Enzo.

Hamilton is set to receive his first taste of Ferrari F1 machinery on Wednesday, when he is expected to drive the F1-75 car of 2022 in a private test at Fiorano.

And a report by the Mail has claimed that Cullen is poised to link up with Hamilton again at Ferrari, with the trainer currently situated in the local area.

Speaking after he parted ways with Cullen in March 2023, Hamilton praised her impact on his career.

He said: “People for sure won’t understand it, naturally, because they see it from a distance, but she has been one of the greatest things that’s happened to me in my life.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of people and she’s the single hardest-working woman that I get to be around.

“She’s focused, selfless and she makes my weekends peaceful.

“Every day I wake up, whatever time it is, she’s just positive – never a single day has she been negative, so that’s very, very important.

“I think it’s important in life to put positive people around you.

“You can’t be going around with deadweights, you can’t be going around with people who don’t inspire you to be better and lift you up when you’re down.

“You need to be around people who can do that for you and she’s one of them.”

