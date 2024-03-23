Could a Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen reunion be on the cards? The seven-time World Champion’s former trainer is back on the motorsport scene working alongside Marcus Armstrong.

Hamilton first brought Cullen into his inner circle ahead of the 2016 Formula 1 campaign, the former New Zealand field hockey star going on to become something of a confidant to Hamilton beyond her physiotherapist position.

Could Angela Cullen re-join Lewis Hamilton?

Hamilton announced that he and Cullen had gone their separate ways ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but did so very much on good terms as she moved on to explore life outside of the demanding Formula 1 schedule.

However, speculation of a return to Hamilton’s team has been triggered by Cullen’s motorsport comeback, as she has begun working alongside IndyCar racer Armstrong, having been seen in the pit box of her fellow New Zealander at the inaugural Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge.

Broadcaster of this non-championship event NBC explained that Cullen is serving as Armstrong’s trainer – a partnership which he confirmed began during the offseason – and will be alongside him at further stops on the 2024 IndyCar calendar.

Armstrong formerly served as a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, the team which Hamilton will join as of 2025.

The here and now though sees Hamilton in his final season as a Mercedes driver, a campaign which has not gotten off to a good start with Australian Grand Prix qualifying marking a worsening of Hamilton’s woes.

The 103-time grands prix winner managed only P11 on the grid at Albert Park, as he bemoaned the “inconsistency” of his Mercedes W15 challenger having gotten within a tenth of the ultimate pace in the final practice session.

“It felt great in P3, and it was strange because we were right there with these guys and we didn’t really understand why,” Hamilton told Sky F1 after qualifying.

“We then go into qualifying and just another inconsistency within the car, it really messes with the mind.”

Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell meanwhile secured P7 on the grid, as he stretched his streak of qualifying victories over Hamilton to five.

“But George did a good job today,” Hamilton continued. “It is what it is, I just have to try and do a better job tomorrow.”

Hamilton has not tasted Formula 1 victory since all the way back at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

