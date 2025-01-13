Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said Lewis Hamilton’s ability to “push on small details” will be an “asset” to the Scuderia, which has been evident since his junior racing days.

Vasseur added that he could “perfectly remember” how the now-seven-time World Champion brought this to the table when they worked together at the ART Grand Prix.

Ferrari ‘convinced’ Lewis Hamilton will bring ‘his own experience’ to Scuderia

With the 2025 season predicted to be tight between multiple teams at the front of the field, the Ferrari team principal explained how the time difference at the end of 2024 came down to an average of hundredths of a second between the top teams.

As Hamilton arrives at Ferrari on a multi-year deal this season, he will look to bring the Scuderia back to the top of the championship for the first time since they won the 2008 Constructors’ title.

A part of that will be adding Hamilton as a “good push” forward, bringing with him title-winning experience, alongside experience of seeing things “a bit differently” from having worked elsewhere.

But having worked with him as a junior driver, Vasseur explained he has been “pushing on small details” for a long time, which will be beneficial to Ferrari moving forward.

When asked if Hamilton will be able to help Ferrari’s mindset in 2025, Vasseur told media including PlanetF1.com: “Well, I think it’s always important to have people coming from other teams with a different culture.

“It’s nothing to do against Italians or English or whatever, it’s just that we are in the business when the transfer of knowhow is important and, as Ferrari, we are a bit isolated. But it will be a good push for us to have.

“I think it’s a good push, because you see it a bit differently.

“I’m convinced that Lewis will come with his own experience with the background of 18 years in F1, with a couple of titles.

“It’s just to keep this mindset to try to do a bit better everywhere, not to imagine that the performance is coming from the others into the team. It’s not that performance is coming just from aero or whatever, it’s coming from everybody. And this is important.

“And I perfectly remember Lewis, 2005-6, that he was already like this, pushing on small details.

“And at the end of the day, if you have a look, I think average, the delta between McLaren and us in qualification is a couple of hundredths.

“We are really at this stage, and it’s also with Red Bull and Mercedes, that we are speaking about details, coming from 100 topics of the car.

“It means that we really need to have this kind of mindset, to chase the last one thousandth on every single area – and I think Lewis will be a good asset for this also.”

