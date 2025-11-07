Lewis Hamilton is at risk of a grid drop after being summoned to meet with officials following Sprint Qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton caught the eye of the stewards for a potential yellow flag infringement late in SQ2.

Lewis Hamilton facing potential grid drop after yellow flag summons

Hamilton was eliminated from Sprint Qualifying at the end of the second segment, falling just 0.07s shy of SQ3 to record the 11th fastest time.

His cause was not helped by teammate Charles Leclerc, who pinched a brake at Bico de Pato before looping his Ferrari to trigger double-waved yellow flags.

Running ahead of his Maranello stablemate, it’s suggested Hamilton accelerated through the sector while still covered by yellow flags – incentivised by tight timings to reach the line before the clock ticked down, which he failed to achieve.

That was reflected by the summons issued by officials, who cited both the International Sporting Code and Formula 1’s sporting regulations for “Failing to slow under double waved yellow flags.”

Despite the spin, Leclerc did progress to SQ3 where he managed the eighth fastest time.

It was a difficult session for Ferrari as both its drivers struggled for the outright pace enjoyed by McLaren, Mercedes, and even Aston Martin.

Under the Penalty Guidelines issued to stewards, should Hamilton be judged to have failed to slow under double waved yellow flags, he faces a 10 place grid penalty for the Sprint.

