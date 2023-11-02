Lewis Hamilton turns heads in Brazil with incredible Ayrton Senna tribute fit

Lewis Hamilton has arrived at the Interlagos circuit for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix dressed in an Ayrton Senna-themed outfit.

Turning heads up and down the paddock as he arrived for Thursday’s media day ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton made sure there’s no doubt which local hero he is paying tribute to this weekend.

Hamilton is well known for his love of Ayrton Senna, stemming back to his childhood, and paid tribute to the late hero of Sao Paolo by arriving in a bespoke suit emblazoned with bright fluorescent greens and yellows, as well as having an iconic photograph of the three-time F1 World Champion on his back.

Lewis Hamilton’s special connection with Brazil

Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil last year, having wrapped himself in a Brazilian flag on the podium after winning the dramatic 2021 race following a fierce battle with Max Verstappen.

Hamilton, who established a close relationship with the Senna family as he matched and beat records set by Ayrton – who passed away in a fatal accident while leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix – has spoken glowingly of the country with which he feels a close affinity.

“Brazil has always been a place that I’ve loved and admired as a kid,” he said.

“Obviously following Ayrton [Senna] you’re naturally drawn to the country but through my life, just meeting more and more Brazilian resilience and knowing more about the culture and the community and it’s very, very diverse there.

“There’s a lot of energy, music, colour and I’ve had over the years amazing times there. I won my first World Championship in Brazil and 14 years later, whatever it is, the epic race that I had there last year and the moment I had with the Brazilian flag, so that’s my biggest following is in Brazil.

“So I’m very, very honoured and grateful and can’t wait to spend more time there.”

In a report, congressman Jhonatan de Jesus of the Republican party said Hamilton has a “deep and strongly emotional” relationship with Brazil and the tribute was well-deserved.

“His gestures add to his indisputable sporting merit. His public positions in support of relevant issues such as the environment, animal rights, Black people, women and human rights must also be remembered and highlighted,” said Jesus.

Senna forever 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/PsLwwLMlE3 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 2, 2023

