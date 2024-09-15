Lewis Hamilton is set to start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pit lane after taking a full new power unit beyond his allocation for the season.

While that would not have been enough to prompt a pit-lane start, the FIA confirmed Mercedes made suspension changes to his car outside parc fermé conditions, which is set to see the seven-time World Champion begin the race from the pit lane.

Hamilton had qualified seventh for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, but Mercedes opted to fit a brand new internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K to his car, beyond his allocated pool for the season.

The FIA also confirmed that: “Changes have been made to the set-up of the suspension of car number 44 without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, this not being in accordance with Article 40.9 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

As a result, the matter has been referred to the stewards, where a pit-lane start for Hamilton is likely.

Hamilton was not the only driver referred, though, with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon having been referred for taking multiple power unit parts of his own, with a new ICE, turbocharger, MGU-H and exhaust fitted to his car outside parc fermé conditions.

He was already due to start on the last row, having qualified 20th after clipping the wall during Saturday’s Q1 session in Baku, with Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly later disqualified from the session after exceeding the maximum fuel flow limit during the session.

Hamilton had been left frustrated after the session, believing that Mercedes’ qualifying pace had not matched their potential shown in Friday practice.

He told Sky Sports F1 when asked what had happened in his session: “Same Saturday as always – the same thing as every Saturday.

“Yesterday, the car was amazing. It felt great and I honestly think it could have been at least on the second row today, but we came today and all of a sudden the tyres didn’t work well today.”

