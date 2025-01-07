Nico Hulkenberg said “you should never discount” Lewis Hamilton, after a “weak moment” following Sprint qualifying in Qatar.

Hamilton said after a tough session at Lusail that he was unsure why he was unable to match George Russell in the same car, adding in the moment that “I’m definitely not fast anymore.”

The seven-time World Champion has now officially departed Mercedes for pastures new, beginning life at Ferrari at the turn of the new year.

He will now go up against Charles Leclerc, who himself has developed a reputation as one of the fastest qualifiers in Formula 1, but after a 19-5 defeat in the qualifying head-to-head against Russell in 2024, the 104-time Formula 1 polesitter will look to regroup ahead of the new season over one lap.

Hulkenberg, who is returning to Sauber in 2025 before they transition to Audi, believes that comment from Hamilton came in a “weak moment” – feeling frustrated after his struggles in qualifying at Lusail.

Hamilton said after the session when asked how he felt: “Same as every other qualifying – not that great.

“I’m just slow, same every weekend. The car felt relatively decent. You know, no issues. Not really much more to say.”

When asked why he felt that way, he replied: “Who knows? I’m definitely not fast anymore.”

Having raced alongside Hamilton for most of his Formula 1 career, Hulkenberg is will aware of what he can do – and believes the now-Ferrari driver should not be written off.

“It is just about timing, and I think he had a weak moment to be honest,” Hulkenberg said to RacingNews365.

“He was disappointed after a poor qualifying, and obviously I don’t know the details [from Mercedes], but he was up against George who is a very fast and complete driver already.

“He’s put in some really strong performances and has good momentum, so as a driver, even when you are as experienced as Lewis, it can get to you and annoy you as well.

“We all want to challenge and beat our team-mates, but you saw in Las Vegas how good Lewis is, he came from P10 and you should never discount him.

“He’s still going great.”

Hamilton celebrates his 40th birthday on Tuesday, with his first test as a Ferrari driver set to come later in January.

