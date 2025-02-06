Lewis Hamilton is feeling “right at home” with Ferrari and had a unique way to show it in a new social media post.

The seven-time World Champion would take us behind the scenes with a video montage from his early Ferrari track experiences, including footage of him in action at the wheel of the SF-23 in Barcelona.

Lewis Hamilton feeling ‘right at home’ with Ferrari

Hamilton signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari for F1 2025 and beyond after activating a release clause in his Mercedes contract, the team with which he claimed six Drivers’ titles, 84 wins, 153 podiums and 78 poles.

And Hamilton is now well into the process of getting to grips with Ferrari life as the F1 2025 campaign approaches, appearing in front of the excited tifosi at Fiorano, before heading off to a three-day Ferrari test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – home of the Spanish Grand Prix – where he drove the SF-23.

Ferrari remained at the venue for Pirelli 2026 tyre testing duties, where Hamilton and new team-mate Charles Leclerc were joined by McLaren.

And in a social media update, Hamilton has offered us a glimpse into the start of his journey in Ferrari red.

Feeling right at home ~ pic.twitter.com/E0rBfJLtZf — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 6, 2025

In a key highlight, the footage features Hamilton powering down the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya main straight into Turn 1 and through the sweeping Turn 2.

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

👉 Four important tasks on Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari to-do list

👉 10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

Unsurprisingly, there is no insight into the crash which Hamilton suffered – reportedly at the final turn – on the second day of Ferrari’s three-day private test at the circuit, one which left Leclerc unable to complete his scheduled afternoon running with bodywork and aerodynamic damage reported.

However, Leclerc was back behind the wheel for the Pirelli test, while Ferrari also made their SF-23 available to allow Leclerc to make up for lost track time – Hamilton getting another outing too – with an SF-24 mule car used for Pirelli duties.

Hamilton went a tenth faster than Leclerc in the adapted SF-24 on the Tuesday, but Wednesday saw Leclerc hit back as he set the fastest time of the day, a 1:14.971, almost a second faster than McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and 1.8s up on Hamilton, who completed by far the most laps of the day with 152, compared to 74 for both Leclerc and Piastri.

Next up for Hamilton is pre-season testing – taking place in Bahrain from 26-28 February – having hit his maximum allocation of four Testing of Previous Car [TPC] outing for the year after that final afternoon session in the SF-23 alongside the Pirelli work.

Read next – Have your say: How will Lewis Hamilton do at Ferrari?