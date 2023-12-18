Lewis Hamilton fashion sense unlocks alternative title scene after F1 2023 troubles

While Lewis Hamilton may have found himself absent from the title and victory scene again in F1 2023, his attire has seen him named among the best-dressed men of 2023.

Hamilton and his Mercedes team had hoped that F1 2023 would mark their return to title contention, Hamilton pursuing what would be a record-breaking eighth World Championship, though this did not come to pass.

Red Bull would once more control proceedings, taking their dominance to new heights in F1 2023 by winning 21 of the 22 grands prix, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz inflicting their only defeat, while Mercedes and Hamilton were left with a winless campaign, Hamilton now not taking to the top step of the podium since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton joins best-dressed 2023 list

Every cloud has a silver lining though, as they say.

As a seven-time World Champion, with the most wins, poles and podiums among his F1 records, Hamilton has established himself as arguably the most marketable driver on the grid, while he is also noted for his striking fashion sense around the paddock.

And his style has seen him make the cut with Essence for their best-dressed men of the year 2023.

‘Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been championing black designers since he’s been growing in popularity,’ the publication notes.

‘Hamilton went to The Met Gala in 2021 and made sure his entire table was filled with emerging black designers like Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson and Jason Rembert of Aliétte.

‘You’ll often see the driver in the front row at Fashion Week wearing bold and colorful outfits by brands like Off-White and Valentino.

‘His Grand Prix entrances are our favorite part of the racing sport. Hamilton has created a space for fashion in F1 by expressing himself through his style.’

Hamilton is named among a collection of high-profile celebrity figures in this best-dressed list, including music icons Usher and Pharrell Williams, to Oklahoma City Thunder basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Lewis Hamilton car collection: Take a closer look at his incredible private garage

Toto Wolff car collection: Check out the huge garage of the Mercedes F1 boss

As Hamilton now recharges ahead of a targeted F1 2024 title push, the seven-time champion recently threw his backing behind Mercedes team principal and one-third owner Toto Wolff, as the eight-time Constructors’ champions look to emerge from their slump and return to winning ways.

“Toto is an amazing leader,” Hamilton said at the FIA Prize Giving Gala when asked about Wolff’s continued influence at Mercedes.

“Obviously, I’ve known him for a long time, we joined the team at the same time and it’s been an interesting journey for both of us to both grow with the team, to see his vision grow and progress within the structure of the team.

“He hasn’t lost an ounce of his competitiveness, he is massively competitive. You see it on TV when he’s sitting at his little desk in the garage, and trying to find a balance in life of, you know, work life and family life – I think he’s done a really great job there.

“But I think just continuing to push everyone, yesterday, again, we were talking to the team together.

“He’s a very, very approachable leader. I think people can relate to him, to his emotions and just to his compassion, or his drive. He’s very understanding.

“I think it’s definitely not been easy for anybody in the team when you’re working towards something, but it’s not quite going the way you want it.

“I think there have been many lessons and I’ve been really proud to see the progress that he’s made just as an individual, as a human being as well.”

Hamilton signed a new Mercedes contract during F1 2023, committing him to the team until the end of 2025.

Read next – F1 without drivers: The ‘fearless’ technology promising to revolutionise motorsport