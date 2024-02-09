‘Big problem’ facing Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in Nico Rosberg repeat warning

Lewis Hamilton may be arriving at Ferrari as a seven-time World Champion, but he has been warned Charles Leclerc could do to him what Nico Rosberg did to Michael Schumacher at Mercedes.

Hamilton has dominated headlines over the past week having confirmed on February 1st that this season would be his last with Mercedes.

Exercising his option to leave the team one year into his latest two-year extension, the Briton will instead race for Ferrari in 2025 where he’ll partner Leclerc.

Who’ll win the 2025 Ferrari battle, Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton?

It’s a line-up that has pundits salivating with two of the sport’s best drivers going head-to-head in equal machinery.

And even though it’s still a good 13 months before their first Grand Prix as team-mates, pundits are already debating who’ll come out on top.

Swiss racing driver turned pundit Surer believes it will be Leclerc, and that he could show up Hamilton as Rosberg did Schumacher during their time together at Mercedes.

Speaking on the Formula1.de YouTube channel, he said: “Leclerc is a big problem for [Hamilton] because Leclerc will be faster. Anything else would surprise me.

“It reminds me a bit of the situation with Michael Schumacher during his comeback with Mercedes. A certain Nico Rosberg put him in his place.

“And Lewis Hamilton could feel the same way.”

He believes Hamilton is taking a “big risk” swapping to Ferrari.

Mercedes facing the prospect of a ‘really difficult’ season

With Hamilton on his way out of the door, Surer believes Mercedes could be in for a “really difficult” season.

Although Toto Wolff has insisted he will continue to be fair with Hamilton in a sporting sense, when it comes to “development” that could be a different story.

“Mercedes now has to rely entirely on Russell,” Surer claimed.

“But they’re not allowed to, because you can’t give a seven-time World Champion second-class material. That means they have to treat both of them equally.

“That of course makes things difficult for Mercedes because they only have a chance against Max Verstappen if they rely on one.”

He doubts Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is motivated by money despite reports of a deal in excess of $400 million all-inclusive, saying it’s more likely the desire to race for Ferrari.

“I think it’s just the racing driver Lewis Hamilton who wants to do this now. I don’t think money played the decisive role,” he concluded.

