Lewis Hamilton has blamed “one particular spokesperson” at Red Bull for Sergio Perez, intimating the unnamed person is making life very difficult for him with the “negative” comments.

Although Perez began this season as a title contender, the Mexican driver a mere six points behind Max Verstappen after taking his second win of the season in Azerbaijan, his form hit a major spiral just two races later.

Stating he lost confidence in his RB19 with his Monaco qualifying crash, he didn’t make it back into the top-10 shootout until the Hungarian Grand Prix and even then it was only a P9.

Lewis Hamilton: I think that his team is not helping him at all

By then the championship was over bar the shouting as Verstappen was in the midst of a 10-race winning streak while Perez had to look back to Azerbaijan for his last race win.

That still stands as his last with the Mexican driver on two wins for the season while Verstappen has matched his 2022 record of 15, wrapped up the Drivers’ title, and has enough points to single-handedly bring in the Constructors’ too.

Perez meanwhile is fighting for his future with constant speculation that Red Bull will at the very least open the door for him to leave should he fail to beat Hamilton to P2 in the standings.

The Briton feels for his rival.

“I’ve never been in the exact position that Checo is in, but as a driver, I understand the psychological and mental pressures weigh so heavily on you. It’s hard to explain and put into words,” FoxSports Mexico quotes him as having said.

“I think he’s got amazing support around him, I think he has carried himself very well.”

But it seems the support Hamilton is speaking of is from Perez’s family and maybe even the psychologist he was seeing earlier in the season, but not Red Bull. Or at least not everyone at Red Bull.

“I don’t think his team has been really massively supportive for him,” Hamilton continued. “I wouldn’t say the team because there are a lot of people within a team but one particular spokesperson has not been really great in helping psychologically.

“If I heard Toto talking negatively about me on the weekends it would be really quite tough. So it’s a difficult environment for him but I think he’s dealt with it to the best of his ability.”

Could Sergio Perez beat Max Verstappen in Mexico?

The Briton went on to applaud Perez’s early-season form as he reckons in those races the 33-year-old showed the Formula 1 world what he could do at his best.

He’s backed Perez to bounce back, maybe even do with a win at his home race in Mexico this weekend.

“I was so excited for him at the beginning of the year because he was driving very well. At one point I thought he was in the lead in the championship and thought ‘Shoot, we finally got the best of Checo’. But it is a very long year, it’s a really long season,” he said.

“It’s the most demanding sport that there is but the best thing about Checo is just gets back up, he keeps trying.

“One thing for sure is Mexico is going to show up for him this weekend and hopefully that… when I’m at Silverstone it gives you an extra bit of time and I have no doubt this weekend he’ll have that.”

