Major Lewis Hamilton blow as Adrian Newey link-up dream ‘further away than ever’

Although Lewis Hamilton stated it would be a “privilege” to work with Adrian Newey, the chances of that happening are “further away than ever” with the design guru said to be off to Aston Martin.

Newey and Red Bull announced in May that this season would be his final full campaign with Red Bull as he would be leaving the team in the first quarter of 2025.

Adrian Newey/Lewis Hamilton dream team hopes are fading

Calling time on his Red Bull career, which has spanned almost two decades and includes 13 championship titles, Newey was initially linked to Ferrari with reports he could team up with Hamilton when the Briton swaps silver for red in 2025.

Asked about the prospect of teaming up with Newey, Hamilton said: “I mean, Adrian’s known for… he’s got such a great history, track record, and has obviously just done an amazing job through his career, in engaging with teams and the knowledge he has.

“I think he would be an amazing addition. I think they’ve [Ferrari] already got a great team, they’re already making huge progress, strides forwards – their car’s quicker this year. But yeah, it would be a privilege to work with him.”

He added: “If I was to do a list of people that I would love to work with, he would absolutely be at the top of it.”

That dream though has faded in recent weeks.

More on Adrian Newey’s Red Bull exit

👉Adrian Newey’s gardening leave explained: How F1 legend will spend his final days at Red Bull

👉Max Verstappen reveals crucial advice to Adrian Newey with Red Bull exit confirmed

Despite being heavily linked to Ferrari with reports of a secret visit to Maranello and a private conversation at a UK airport, Newey is said to be heading to Aston Martin who put a $100 million four-year deal on the table.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll is intent on signing the design guru in his latest play towards turning Aston Martin with its new state-of-the-art facilities into a championship-winning team.

This came to light after a report in the Italian media claimed Ferrari lost out on Newey when team boss Fred Vasseur denied his right to veto the signing of technical staff.

That, coupled with Newey’s long-time friend Jeremy Clarkson revealing he’s house-hunting in “Oxfordshire, not Maranello” , has Kravitz claiming the Newey and Hamilton dream team is a distant dream.

“Maybe the move to Italy was a stretch at his age,” said the Sky F1 pit lane reporter. “Maybe he didn’t want to relocate, not that he would’ve had to have relocated, but they might have wanted him to do that.

“The Ferrari dream of linking up with Lewis Hamilton seems further away than ever.”

But it’s not just Ferrari who are off the table with Kravitz questioning McLaren, Mercedes and Williams, all of whom were briefly linked with the design guru.

“Then it’s a choice between McLaren – why would he go back? He already worked for McLaren – he might feel odd going back to Woking.

“Mercedes? Will he fit into that environment with James Allison and the strength of his team? Maybe not.

“Williams? Is that too much of a job for him, at his age?”

That leaves Aston Martin should Newey decide to continue in Formula 1 with an announcement on that expected in the coming weeks.

Read next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!