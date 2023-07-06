Lewis Hamilton confident Brad Pitt F1 film can take sport to ‘new heights’

With filming for the Brad Pitt-starring F1 film ‘Apex’ starting at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton hopes it will take the sport’s popularity even further.

Formula 1 is on the crest of a wave in terms of its global appeal, helped by the ongoing success of Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive and the sport’s growing market in America.

Hamilton is consulting in a production role on the new film, starring Pitt as a Formula 1 driver who is brought out of retirement to mentor a young team-mate, in the hopes of making it the most realistic racing film ever made.

Lewis Hamilton grateful to F1 for allowing filming at Silverstone

Details have gone up in the Silverstone pit lane to announce the filming, with two garages decked out with the two lead characters in current Formula 1 branding and Pitt having taken in laps of Silverstone in a modified Formula 2 car for filming, which has been kitted out to look like a Formula 1 car.

Filming is scheduled to take place throughout the weekend as the movie, which will include current drivers, has been signed off by the sport itself to include current branfing too.

Seven-time World Champion Hamilton believes such a move would not have taken place prior to Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport, so he expressed his gratitude for the sport enabling such a thing to happen in the first place.

“We really are incredibly grateful to them,” Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com when asked about Formula 1’s influence in opening its doors to the production crew of the film.

“I don’t know if this would have been possible 10 plus years ago, when the old management was in place. They wouldn’t have perhaps seen this as an important step in terms of the sport’s growth.

“But we’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show, and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that.

“I think there are so many people around the world, as you’ve seen already, that are so excited about the sport, wanting to learn more, and the fact that we’ll have all the original characters that are actually on the grid, and in brand is pretty cool.”

Hamilton also revealed he was stood on the pit wall at Silverstone watching Pitt take in laps of the iconic circuit in preparation for his filming as ‘Sonny Hayes’, his character, this weekend.

The Mercedes driver admitted he is nervous to see how it all pans out, because the film is a passion project of his and he wants it to represent Formula 1 in the best way possible on the big screen.

“I was here a week or two I think it was before Austria, watching Brad practice and it’s massively exciting to see it all coming together and to know that we’re finally starting to film this weekend,” Hamilton added.

“There are nerves, naturally, because it’s something we’ve been working on for so long and we want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about.

“So that’s our goal. Hopefully we can do you proud.”

