Lewis Hamilton revealed the Brad Pitt-starring F1 movie will feature a key element not often seen in racing films – which is the cars travelling at “real-time, real speed.”

The seven-time World Champion has been consulting on the film in the hope of making it as true to the real world as possible, with Pitt and co-star Damson Idris having completed filming at Silverstone last season with the fictional ‘APXGP’ team.

Lewis Hamilton: Brad Pitt F1 movie to feature cars in ‘real-time, real speed’

Pitt, Idris and the movie’s film crew were at Silverstone and the Hungaroring last year completing filming in a modified Formula 2 car, made to look as close aesthetically to a Formula 1 car as possible, while they gathered footage.

Pitt is due to play fictional driver ‘Sonny Hayes’, with Idris due to star as team-mate ‘Joshua Pearce’ in this Formula 1 film where Pitt’s character comes out of retirement to partner an up-and-coming talent.

Hamilton has said previously that his job in the movie had been “to try to call BS” on anything he felt was not authentic to the world of Formula 1, and explained that has extended to how the footage has been gathered from filming.

“Racing movies, I feel like it’s very, very hard to capture them,” Hamilton said when appearing on hit YouTube series Hot Ones.

“You know, each year you have to do filming [where] you’re following a truck that has a camera on the back, so it’s hard to catch that capture the speed.

“You know, you can’t have a truck following filming us at 200 miles an hour, so it’s all kind of faked at a slower speed and they speed it up. But this is all real-time, real speed.

“I think if you go back to like Steve McQueen, for example, back then they would have men laying on the front of the car with the camera, you know, like, or have a big camera on top of the helmet, where now we’ve got all this amazing new technology.

“So I feel like Joe [Joseph Kosinski, director, ed.], honestly, I think he’s going to blow people away.”

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

