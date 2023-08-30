Lewis Hamilton addresses concerns over Brad Pitt F1 movie being cancelled

Lewis Hamilton has moved to play down fears that Brad Pitt’s highly anticipated F1 movie is in jeopardy as a result of the Hollywood strikes.

One of the world’s most famous names, Pitt is working on an F1-related blockbuster with seven-time World Champion Hamilton, the most successful driver in the sport’s history, involved as a producer and consultant.

Said to be filmed under the working title ‘Apex’, filming took place at the British and Hungarian grands prix in July prior to F1’s summer break, with Pitt – wearing F1-style racing overalls – joining the line of 20 drivers as the national anthem was played minutes before the start at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton issues update on Brad Pitt F1 movie

The 59-year-old also took part in the formation lap at the British venue, tagging along at the rear of the field in a modified F2 career supplied by Hamilton’s Mercedes team.

The film industry is currently in chaos with strikes over poor pay and the rise of artificial intelligence, with the Emmy Awards ceremony pushed back from September to January 2024.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com’s Sam Cooper at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Hamilton said the project still has the full support of backers Apple with the 38-year-old planning imminent talks with director Joseph Kosinski.

“No,” Hamilton replied when asked if he is concerned that the film may be canned.

“I know that Apple is fully behind us and wants us to go ahead. Everyone in the team is fully focused on making the greatest movie we can and it’s just a matter of time.

“It’s definitely not the easiest time, I think, for actors around the world, but hopefully it’s something that will be resolved in the not-too-distant future.

“The positive thing for us is we’re still able to do some filming, still able to use stunt doubles we still have editing and things we can do with the stuff we’ve already caught.

“I’ll be on calls with Joe next week as we continue to finish of the story and so there’s a couple of races we need to go through and talk about the wording and how it’s worded through the race with the different races.

“I’m not massively concerned just yet.”

The plot of the film is said to cast Pitt as a racing driver who comes out of retirement to mentor his younger team-mate.

The release date remains unknown.

