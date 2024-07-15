Revealed: Lewis Hamilton’s reaction after Brad Pitt gets behind wheel for F1 film

Film producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed Lewis Hamilton gave Brad Pitt “quite a compliment” for his driving during filming for the upcoming Formula 1 movie, F1.

Bruckheimer is heading up production on the film, which is taking in filming around the world as Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a former driver who returns to the grid alongside rookie team-mate Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, for fictional team APXGP.

Lewis Hamilton compliments Brad Pitt on his driving as F1 filming continues

The announcement of the name of the much-anticipated movie was confirmed at the British Grand Prix weekend, as well as the international release date of 25th June 2025, and a first look at the film with an initial trailer.

Part of the filming process sees Pitt himself behind the wheel of a modified Formula 2 car, with a series of cameras following his movements and picking up his actions.

Explaining how the process of the film came about, Bruckheimer said Hamilton, who has spoken before about his production role being to ensure the film is as true to real life as possible, complimented Pitt for his driving skill, after the Hollywood star went through months of training to get himself ready for that aspect of his latest role.

“Three years ago, we came to visit Stefano [Domenicali] and Mohammed [Ben Sulayem] and this whole wonderful organisation of F1, and fortunately they blessed us and said, ‘come on in, join us and see what you can do’,” Bruckheimer told F1 TV’s post-race coverage at the British Grand Prix.

More about the Brad Pitt-starring Formula 1 movie

👉 Brad Pitt F1 movie: Cast, release date, Lewis Hamilton involvement and more

👉 The tone-deaf Brad Pitt line that marred gorgeous F1 movie trailer

“Lewis Hamilton – who is one of our producers on the movie – is keeping us honest so we get the racing right, and it’s been a phenomenal weekend for us.

“We have 14 cameras we can put on the car, the cameras are smaller than the cameras we used in Top Gun.

“They also are mobile, they can move and turn which we’ve never had before, so technology’s advanced so much, and they’re IMAX quality which is even better.

“That’s Brad driving – three months of training, working with the best stunt drivers. Lewis even said, ‘look, you’re doing really well’, and that’s quite a compliment.”

Read next: Adrian Newey sends message to all potential F1 teams amidst latest Ferrari rumour