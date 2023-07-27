Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 paddock reaction to Brad Pitt film crew

Lewis Hamilton has revelled in the “amazing” reaction from the Formula 1 paddock to the filming of the Brad Pitt-starring movie that has been shooting recently.

Pitt himself was at Silverstone to film scenes in a modified Formula 2 car for the as-yet-untitled Apple movie, with the Hollywood legend and co-star Damson Idris appearing on the grid for the pre-race ceremony at the British Grand Prix earlier in July.

The cars, depicting fictional team ‘APXGP’, were also spotted at the last round in Budapest collecting more footage for the movie, despite ongoing strikes in Hollywood – with writers and actors joining the picket lines over a pay dispute in the industry.

Lewis Hamilton bowled over by reception to F1 film

The seven-time World Champion is involved in the creation of the movie as a producer and consultant, having previously spoken of his role in helping decide on casting and making the script represent Formula 1 as accurately as possible.

Even though the likes of reigning champion Max Verstappen admitted he “completely can’t be bothered” with the extra hubbub surrounding the filming in the paddock, others have been more enthusiastic about the Hollywood presence in the paddock.

Hamilton is thrilled with how the filming has gone down within the sport, thanking chief executive Stefano Domenicali for opening its doors in such a way in the first place.

“I think it’s been amazing so far,” Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com when asked about how filming has progressed at the past two races.

“I think everyone’s felt incredibly welcome and there’s a great vibe within the filming crew, with the actors and directors, everyone’s just feeling a lot of love and feeling included which I think has been great.

“I think it’s been well received, and there’s just so many people that have worked so hard to make it possible, with great help of Stefano, for example.

“This has never happened in our sport before. It’s huge, so hats off to the sport and to those that are running, that are showing that we are progressive, we’re moving forwards in a new way.

“And fortunately for us, we’re still able to do some of the filming with the stunt crew, but I don’t think for anybody it has been helpful, but I stand with the actors.

“I know what they’re fighting for and I hope they come to a resolution soon.”

