Lewis Hamilton branded Ferrari ‘second choice’ in huge Max Verstappen title claim

Dutch driver Tom Coronel believes Ferrari would’ve preferred Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton for 2025, as they can “only become World Champions” with Verstappen behind the wheel.

Announcing in February that he’d be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of this season, Hamilton’s farewell tour with Mercedes won’t end with an eighth World title but he is winning races again.

‘Lewis Hamilton is second choice, but better second than third’

Back on the top step of the podium at the British Grand Prix, his ninth P1 at Silverstone, Hamilton clinched his first win in 945 days to break a streak that extended back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

He followed that up with a second victory at the Belgian Grand Prix when he inherited the P1 after his team-mate George Russell was disqualified for a technical infringement when his W15 was found to be 1.5kgs underweight.

It has Coronel declaring that the Briton still has what it takes to win another World title.

“Lewis Hamilton is and remains a top driver, who could secretly take another World title,” he told Formule 1 Magazine. “And I would grant him that wholeheartedly.

“He won recently in Belgium and before that at Silverstone, for the ninth time. It was all down to luck, but he just pulled it off.”

But having said that, the 52-year-old doubts it will happen with Ferrari as they need more than Hamilton to succeed, they need Max Verstappen.

“I’m really looking forward to Lewis at Ferrari,” he continued.

“I think it was a masterstroke by Ferrari that they took him, but of course they would have preferred Max. Ferrari can only become World Champions with Max, they won’t succeed with Hamilton.

“He is second choice, but better second than third.”

In fact, the Dutch racing driver reckons swapping silver for red, Hamilton may yet find his dream move to Ferrari even puts him behind Mercedes on the track next season.

“You can see from everything that Lewis is already saying goodbye to Mercedes and vice versa,” he added. “You know from Hamilton that he is preparing for his farewell, because after Ferrari there is nothing more.

“Ferrari red is every driver’s dream, but count on him waking up a few times next year bathed in sweat. Because then he will just be driving behind the Mercedes in his red Ferrari.”

Hamilton signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari but the exact terms of the contract have not be revealed. However, Ferrari chairman John Elkann is adamant Hamilton has not joined Ferrari to tick off a box before retiring.

“He wants to win the eighth title, Ferrari wants to win and with Lewis they are stronger,” he told Corriere dello Sport. “He doesn’t come to Ferrari to enjoy his retirement and it’s important to have motivated people around, who want to win.”

