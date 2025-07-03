Lewis Hamilton feels his relationship with the British fans is more “one-on-one,” while for the Tifosi, it is Ferrari they are drawn to.

Hamilton called time on his record-breaking Mercedes career to join the iconic Ferrari team, and as his first season in Ferrari red approaches halfway, the journey so far has had its ups and downs, a Sprint pole and win in China the highlight.

Lewis Hamilton: British fans follow him, Tifosi connected to Ferrari

Round 12 of the season marks halfway in F1 2025, and the event that brings up that milestone is Hamilton’s home race, the British Grand Prix. The Brit is a record-breaking nine-time winner around Silverstone.

Hamilton revels in the home support, and in May got his first experience of how that compares to a Ferrari home race in front of its passionate fans, the Tifosi.

At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion crossed the line fourth, his joint-best Grand Prix result of the season.

But, how does Hamilton find his relationship with the Tifosi compared to his British fans? He has provided the answer.

“It’s different, because I would say that fans in England are hardcore fans essentially, but it’s more of a one-on-one relationship,” Hamilton told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Yes, they follow you to whatever team you’re with, but it’s a flag that you’re raising and they’re there to support you, where obviously with Ferrari, it’s Ferrari that people really are drawn to.

“Of course, many of my fans have followed over, but it’s the love of Ferrari around the world, so the pressure is a different type of pressure.

“But I wouldn’t say that I’ve felt pressure. I feel like there’s a lot of pride in that passion for this team, and so I take it very seriously.”

Ferrari head into the British Grand Prix with momentum after the successful introduction of a new floor for its SF-25 last weekend in Austria, Charles Leclerc taking his place on the front row and racing to third, his fourth podium of the season, while Hamilton was a comfortable fourth.

Heading into his first home race as a Ferrari driver, Hamilton credited “the love from the fans” behind his record-breaking success at Silverstone, as he sets about making it 10 wins here on Sunday.

“Silverstone has always been more than just a race track for me,” Hamilton said.

“I’ve had some of the most unforgettable highs with the crowd right there behind me, but coming here with Ferrari for the first time is something really special.

“I have so much history with this track, and for Ferrari to now be part of that story means a lot to me. I’m proud to wear red here, and I can’t wait to experience that incredible home crowd energy again.

“There are a few sections that really stand out, but Copse into Maggotts and Becketts – that’s just something else. It’s so fast and, when you get it right, it feels like you’re flying.

“But what makes Silverstone so special for me is the atmosphere. There’s a reason I’ve stood on the podium so many times here, and that’s the love from the fans.

“From my first win in 2008, to my ninth last year, the crowd is always with me, and no matter where I am on the track, I can feel their energy from inside the cockpit.”

Asked by the media, including PlatetF1.com, if he is looking forward to the occasion of his first British GP with Ferrari, Hamilton said: “Yeah, absolutely.

“Still loving being at Ferrari and [looking forward to] going and seeing the British flag with some red caps there.”

