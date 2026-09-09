It has been a busy Wednesday in the world of Formula 1, so let us catch up with everything to come from the day – starting with Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time World Champion referenced Mercedes’ written rules of engagement between drivers when he was there, which he hinted may work well at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton wants ‘rules of engagement’ at Ferrari

After getting a bit close for comfort on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton thinks Ferrari should have what he had in his days at Mercedes, in written rules of engagement.

Because “there are no rules” at Ferrari, that is when racing can become tougher between himself and Charles Leclerc.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari rules after Leclerc Italian GP clash

Robin Raikkonen signs with Red Bull

Highly-rated karting talent, Robin Raikkonen, son of the 2007 World Champion Kimi, has signed with Red Bull’s junior programme from next season.

The 11-year-old was understood to have been talking to multiple teams over their junior development programmes, but the Raikkonen family ultimately plumped for Red Bull moving forward.

Read more: Kimi Raikkonen’s son officially joins Red Bull programme

A proud moment for the Iceman

While Robin, nicknamed ‘Ace’, is understandably going to go about his racing without wanting pressure applied, Kimi Raikkonen spoke about the opportunities often afforded to drivers within the Red Bull stable.

Having debuted in Formula 1 at Sauber when Red Bull was its title sponsor, there will probably a tenuous full-circle feel to this as his son sets about moving up the racing ladder.

Read more: Kimi Raikkonen responds as son Robin signs with Red Bull programme

Max Verstappen passed ‘like a turtle’ at Monza

Max Verstappen was no fan of seeing cars glide by him on straights at the weekend, with the battery from his Red Bull not matching up to his rivals in the same way.

The four-time World Champion managed to claw his way to third place on Sunday, but didn’t enjoy the experience of being overtaken before passing back again.

Read more: Max Verstappen makes ‘turtle’ admission as Italian GP tactic comes to light

George Russell: Italy booing ‘to be expected’

The sound of booing could be heard from the podium when George Russell stepped out at Monza, something for which the Mercedes driver prepared himself.

After all, as the teammate and nearest rival of the crowd’s new home hero at Monza, that may well be par for the course at his home race.

Read more: George Russell responds to booing after Kimi Antonelli Italian GP battle

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