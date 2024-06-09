Lewis Hamilton needs to ‘get head on right’ after ‘worse race’ Canada verdict

A downbeat Lewis Hamilton called his Canadian Grand Prix one of his worst performances in Formula 1, admitting that getting his “head on right” will bring better results.

While team-mate George Russell claimed pole in Canada, Hamilton was left frustrated over his P7 grid slot, though the dynamic wet/dry conditions of race day meant Hamilton was in the hunt for victory at one stage.

Lewis Hamilton laments ‘one of worst races I’ve driven’

But in the closing stages, Hamilton would find himself falling back into the clutches and passed by Russell for the final podium position, Hamilton claiming that the key to better results from here will be to “get my head on right”.

Put to him by Sky F1 that he seemed “very flat” after qualifying and asked how he now feels following the race, Hamilton said: “Not really much different.

“It was just over the weekend a really poor performance from myself.

“Some other things came into it yesterday, but mostly myself and today just one of the worst races that I’ve driven. Just lots of mistakes. Of course if I’d qualified better, I would have been in a much better position. So it is what it is. I will go back to the drawing board.

“On the positive note, big big thanks to everyone back at the factory for progressing this car, because it is becoming a car we can fight with. That’s the real positive going into this next part of the season.

“I know we have hopefully some more upgrades coming, they’re on the way, so it’s going to be a close battle.

“And if I get my head on right, I’ll get better results.”

Hamilton was not the only frustrated Mercedes driver following the race, with Russell costing himself the potential opportunity to challenge Max Verstappen for the win after clipping the kerb at Turn 8 and allowing Lando Norris – who he had overtaken shortly before – back through.

And Hamilton believes that the Mercedes W15 did have race-winning potential this weekend.

“I think this weekend the car was capable of winning,” he admitted, “so that’s why it’s not such a great feeling.

“But we’ll take the points and keep moving, keep trying.”

1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve noted that this “very self critical” manner from Hamilton was “not usual” for the seven-time champion, as Russell won out in their late-race exchange.

“He was very self critical, said Villeneuve of Hamilton, “It’s not usual for Lewis.

“But he got beaten by his teammate. He saw he had the speed. In the end he got the quickest lap of the race.

“It looked like on the hard tyres he got there towards the end and suddenly last two laps, Russell got the speed again.”

Russell’s P3 finish marked Mercedes’ first podium of the F1 2024 campaign.

