Lewis Hamilton admits he “can’t believe” he sits second in the Drivers’ Championship, even if Kimi Antonelli remains 66 points clear at the top.

Formula 1’s switch from ground-effect aerodynamic cars to today’s overbody aerodynamics, coupled with the new engine formula, has seen seven-time world champion Hamilton regain his mojo.

Lewis Hamilton surprised by championship rise despite Ferrari deficit

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Although the Briton has yet to win a Grand Prix, he broke his 25-race podium duck as a Ferrari driver with a third-placed finish at the Chinese Grand Prix, and added runner-up results in Canada and Monaco.

The latter was a notable result, not just for the championship, but also in Ferrari’s intra-team battle. Hamilton outqualified Leclerc at the Monegasque’s home circuit, and was ahead in the race before a crash as the racing resumed after a Safety Car ended Leclerc’s challenge.

Having climbed to fourth in the standings after Canada, Hamilton’s 18 points in Monaco boosted him ahead of Leclerc as well as George Russell and into second place.

The 41-year-old was elevated as he reckons his first success in red could not be closer.

“I mean, it couldn’t be closer, but it’s still 66 points,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media in Monaco. “I can’t believe that I’m second in the championship and I’m really happy and thankful for that.

“I couldn’t have done that without this team, without the reliability that we have, and also with Fred [Vasseur].

“Fred has been awesome in supporting me. I think last year was really tough for both of us and [I’ve been] begging him for certain changes, and he pulled through and he did those, and now I’m seeing the fruits of that, and I’m able to finally deliver for them.

“I think it’s still very early days in the season, so we just have to keep chasing. It’s actually easier to chase than it is to defend, I would say, in life.

“And so, whilst these guys [Mercedes] are very quick and they’re an amazing team, we’re going to keep pushing, keep chasing, and I have no doubt at some stage we’re going to get there.”

Go deeper into the Monaco GP: Conclusions, Ratings, Winners & Losers

Monaco GP conclusions: Mini Max, no Russell sympathy, Hamilton mystery

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings: Antonelli masterclass, Russell in turmoil

Antonelli flawless, Russell left shocked: Monaco Grand Prix winners and losers

Lewis Hamilton lessons learned from ‘next level’ Mercedes

Hamilton finished second to Antonelli in Monaco, where the Mercedes driver was untouchable.

In a race usually all about controlling the pace, Antonelli floored it as he built up enough of a lead to lap every car bar the two Ferraris running in second and third place.

Although Hamilton was not able to keep pace with Antonelli, he says it was a good lesson as it showed him where Ferrari needs to improve its SF-26.

“The performance they have is next level,” he admitted.

“It was a good experience because it gives me a much better idea of where I need to have the team lean and improve, not only from what I’m feeling but what I’m seeing as well.

“And yeah, there’s lots of things that we need to be adding to this car.

“Just general performance. Downforce-wise, clearly they’re above us. Obviously on power, here the power is not such an issue. It’s just downforce. You could see just on traction those guys were night and day different to us.

“But hopefully we’ve got some performance coming, and I know the guys are working really hard back at the factory, so I hope that they’re happy with this result.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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