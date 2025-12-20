Lewis Hamilton is delighted to see the ground effect cars bow out of Formula 1, and Carlos Sainz could not agree more.

Both drivers have experienced difficulties at times when trying to deliver their best form at the wheel of these cars. With new regulations coming for F1 2026, neither Hamilton nor Sainz will miss the ground effect cars. Nico Hulkenberg, though, does not think it was all bad.

Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz welcome exit of ground effect F1 cars

Formula 1 ushered in the return of ground effect cars in time for the 2022 season. After four years of service, the rulebook will be changed again for F1 2026, both on the chassis and engine sides of the equation.

The sweeping alterations will see a marked reduction in the utilisation of ground effect aerodynamics, and Hamilton could not be happier.

The seven-time World Champion failed to challenge for further titles throughout the latest regulatory era.

“There is not a single thing I will miss about these cars,” he declared when speaking to PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Abu Dhabi.

“Literally, there’s nothing. I haven’t enjoyed it.”

Hamilton stuck to his stance which he had first made clear at the prior round in Qatar.

“I think we’re all excited to see the back end of these ones for sure,” he had said.

He quickly found an ally on that statement in the form of Sainz, the driver who Hamilton replaced at Ferrari for F1 2025.

Sainz reflected on his own difficulties to gel with the ground effect cars when they were initially introduced, and hopes that from F1 2026, he can drive that car more naturally.

“Same,” he stated in agreement with Hamilton. “I had a struggle with them in 2022 adapting to this generation, and I’ve had a bit more success later on adapting to it, but it’s not in my nature to drive these cars the way I have to drive them.

“I actually had to relearn a couple of different skills that I didn’t know I would need to drive a Formula 1 car. And I’m glad it’s over, and hopefully next year I can go back to a more natural driving style.”

Hamilton did not speak for everyone, though.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg – who stays into 2026 for the Audi F1 transition – was more balanced with his view on the departing cars.

“I think a bit more neutral for me. I don’t mind it,” he said.

“I think just the following, particularly this year, has really become very, very bad.

“But otherwise, I mean, a bit heavy, yes, but in quali, they’re pretty quick. So, I don’t mind it.”

The cars are set to become smaller and 30 kilograms lighter in F1 2026, while the Drag Reduction System [DRS] will be replaced by active aerodynamics on the front and rear wings.

The engines meanwhile will move to a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on fully sustainable biofuel.

