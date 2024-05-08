Lewis Hamilton has been warned that future team-mate Charles Leclerc has the power to create a “really, really difficult” atmosphere at Ferrari in the F1 2025 season.

Hamilton announced in February that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from next year, bringing an end to his long and successful association with Mercedes.

How will Lewis Hamilton fare against Charles Leclerc at Ferrari?

His switch will see Hamilton, the most decorated driver in history with seven World Championships and more than 100 race victories to his name, take on Leclerc, widely regarded as the fastest man on the current grid.

Hamilton has had up-and-down relationships with his team-mates over the course of his illustrious career, memorably clashing with Fernando Alonso at McLaren in 2007 before duelling for the title with Nico Rosberg over three seasons between 2014 and 2016.

Jenson Button famously outscored Hamilton during their three seasons as McLaren team-mates between 2010 and 2012, which ended with the latter fleeing to Mercedes for 2013.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari: A marriage made in heaven?

Appearing on the Sky F1 podcast, Button argued that Hamilton would not have been equipped to strike a productive partnership with a driver of Leclerc’s calibre just a few years ago.

And he claimed Leclerc’s experience at Ferrari, having joined the team from Sauber in 2019, could prove a powerful weapon in the inter-team rivalry next season.

He said: “I think if it was the Lewis of seven or eight years ago, it would be a tricky relationship.

“But now he just seems so relaxed in himself and I don’t think they’re going to have issues being team-mates at all, no more than Carlos [Sainz] and Charles have right now.

“Do I think they’ll work well together? Yes.

“I think the positives that Charles has is that he knows the team, speaks Italian.

“If he wanted to, he could make it really, really difficult for Lewis in that team, the atmosphere.

“And you can say: ‘That’s not sportsmanlike’ – but that’s part of racing

“Nico Rosberg will tell you that as well: it’s about getting the team of people behind you, so that gives you strength and it takes away strength from your team-mate.

“But Lewis has been around long enough to understand the situation and I’m really, really looking forward to that fight between team-mates.”

Button claimed that Hamilton, still in pursuit of a record-breaking eighth title, cannot afford to be “out for himself” and must adapt to “a different way of racing” at Ferrari, with the team’s ambitions taking precedence over those of the drivers at Maranello.

He explained: “Obviously, they’re working together. They’re Ferrari, it’s all about Ferrari.

“That’s the one thing with Ferrari. In every other team, you can say the driver’s out for himself. And the team, obviously.

“But in Ferrari, everyone works for Ferrari. It’s all about Ferrari winning the World Championships.

“It’s definitely a different way of racing for someone like Lewis, who is such a star in this sport and suddenly he’s working for Ferrari to win the Championship.

“I look forward to seeing the dynamic there and that’s going to be very exciting next year.”

