Fernando Alonso was left furious with the Ferrari duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during Monaco Grand Prix practice.

Abandoning his lap as he came across the Ferrari SF-25s driven by Hamilton and Leclerc coming out of the Nouvelle Chicane, Alonso vented his anger over the Aston Martin team radio as he made his way back to the pit lane.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc irk Alonso in Monaco

Traffic proved an issue for several drivers throughout Friday practice, Verstappen calling the situation “dangerous”, while Leclerc himself collided with Alonso’s team-mate Lance Stroll in FP1, resulting in an impending one-place grid drop for Stroll.

And it was during the second practice session when Hamilton and Leclerc – together on track after exiting the Nouvelle Chicane and heading towards Tabac – both tried to drift left and allow a fast-moving Alonso through.

But, with space at a premium around this tight and technical street circuit, Alonso lifted off, and soon began waving his hands vociferously from the cockpit.

And as he headed back to the Aston Martin pit box, he turned to verbal means to make his anger known.

“It’s impossible to be on track with these guys!” Alonso lamented.

“I can’t drive with these guys on track.

“Why did they stop? In Turn 10, why did they stop? Both Ferraris. I don’t know.”

Alonso expanded further on his displeasure following FP2, making it clear that he wants to see the FIA stewards get harsher with penalties for impeding incidents come qualifying.

“I think traffic has been the main topic with these cars,” he said. “Quite difficult to fit two cars on track.

“Obviously free practice is different than qualifying, hopefully more harsher approach in terms of penalties will be taken tomorrow in qualifying. If not, it’s going to be difficult.

“But, it’s the same for everybody. So you have to be a little bit lucky in qualifying and to have that clean lap will help always to make some progress in Q1 and Q2 and let’s see.

“Obviously, it’s a track that you need to keep the confidence in and the momentum in qualifying.”

Leclerc would top both Friday sessions in Monaco, as he strives to go back-to-back on home soil after winning the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time last season.

