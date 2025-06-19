Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both left wanting to buy Ferrari’s new car, the F80, after taking it for a spin at Fiorano.

The Scuderia drivers took each other around Ferrari’s in-house test track in the 1200bhp supercar, which is the most powerful model the brand has ever created, generating more horsepower than a Formula 1 engine.

Both Ferrari drivers turned up at Fiorano and were immediately impressed by the company’s latest flagship creation, which is able to get from 0-60mph in just 2.1 seconds, and 0-125mph in only 5.75 seconds.

Only 799 models of the F80 are being produced, with a price tag of over £3m to match the car’s exclusivity, specification and speed.

In a video released on Ferrari’s YouTube channel, Leclerc was the first behind the wheel, taking the seven-time World Champion for a drive.

Soon into their run, Hamilton admitted with a smile: “Okay, I’ve got to order me one of these. It drives so nice!”

Swapping seats so Hamilton could drive, Leclerc admitted, in true Formula 1 driver style, when his team-mate put the hammer down that “I hate to be a passenger”.

What cars do Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc drive?

Both drivers commented on the car’s capabilities, with Leclerc highlighting the “unbelievable” braking capacity and Hamilton declaring outright that “this is the fastest road car I’ve ever been in.”

Leclerc joked afterwards that Hamilton’s drive left him with a “headache”, quipping: “I was trying to be nice, I was not pushing too much, not trying – he went flat out!”

Both drivers left a rave review of the F80, however, with Hamilton saying: “I’ve never driven anything like that on the road. This is another level.

“It’s definitely a very cool car. Very futuristic, you know?”

Leclerc offered feedback of his own, adding: “We were saying how light the car feels, it’s crazy. The turning is so good, so reactive.

“In terms of balance, I think it’s the best car ever.”

When Hamilton asked his team-mate what colour his will be, he replied “full black”, which has been the case for several of Leclerc’s personalised Ferrari collection to date.

