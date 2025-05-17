Lewis Hamilton ‘devastated’ with Ferrari ‘P-nowhere’ at Imola GP

Lewis Hamilton says he is “devastated” after failing to make Q3 on his first experience of racing for Ferrari in Italy at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

And Charles Leclerc has admitted that the team are “P-nowhere” at the moment with the drivers unable to perform “miracles” with the SF-25.

Lewis Hamilton ‘devastated’ by Q2 exit at Imola GP

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Leclerc and Hamilton will start 11th and 12th respectively for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna GP following a disappointing qualifying session at Imola, with Ferrari lacking pace compared to their competitors.

This weekend sees Hamilton, the seven-time World Champion, compete in front of the tifosi for the first time as a Ferrari driver following his high-profile move from Mercedes over the winter.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after qualifying, Hamilton admitted he was “devastated” to miss out on Q3 in front of the Ferrari fans.

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

And he acknowledged that the SF-25 “just can’t match” the pace of the leaders at the moment.

Hamilton said: “Devastated. I feel just gutted, I guess.

“I felt like that car [was good]. The setup was just right, the brakes was working, everything was kind of in place – and we just can’t go quicker.

“The speed Max [Verstappen] is going through Turns 2 and 3, we just can’t match it.

“When we put the new softs on at the end, for some reason it didn’t come alive and there was no extra grip.”

Leclerc, who was heard repeating “my God” over team radio when informed that he had qualified 11th, reiterated his recent claims that Ferrari are lacking pure performance.

Asked if he could have done any more in qualifying, Leclerc told Sky F1: “I don’t think so.

“You can always do a little bit more with a lap and improve quite a few things, but we are just P-nowhere at the moment.

“There’s not enough performance in the car and I keep repeating myself.

“There’s just not the potential that we will hope inside this car at the moment and we need to be better.”

More on Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Charles Leclerc news

Leclerc went on to declare that he cannot perform “miracles” with the SF-25 proving a difficult car.

Asked how hard he will fight to improve his position on race day, he replied: “Very, very hard.

“But I can fight as much as I want. At the moment, I cannot do miracles.

“This is what there is in the car and I am trying to extract the maximum out of it.”

Read next: Max Verstappen hits out at ‘over the limit’ Pirelli tyres after missed pole chance