Lewis Hamilton has quipped that he and team-mate Charles Leclerc are “definitely going to get into some trouble” together during their time as Ferrari team-mates.

And he has revealed that the pair have established a positive working relationship ahead of the F1 2025 season with “no dramas” between them so far.

Hamilton is preparing for his first season as a Ferrari driver, having joined the Italian team from Mercedes on a multi-year contract.

The move sees the most decorated driver in F1 history, with 105 race wins and seven World Championships to his name, join forces with the sport’s most successful team.

It marks only the second team switch of Hamilton’s illustrious career with his only previous transfer occurring in 2013 when he swapped McLaren for Mercedes.

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari sees him link up with Leclerc, widely regarded as the fastest driver on the current grid who is entering his seventh full season with the Scuderia.

It has been suggested that Fred Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, could struggle to manage his star-studded driver lineup if Hamilton and Leclerc find themselves competing for the World Championship in F1 2025.

Reports from Italy earlier this month, meanwhile, claimed Ferrari are prepared to impose team orders on Leclerc and Hamilton after just a few races of the new season if one driver establishes a clear advantage.

Speaking after the launch of the SF-25, Hamilton revealed that he has established a good rapport with Leclerc with the pair having shared interests in music and fashion.

He quipped that the Ferrari drivers will “definitely get into some trouble” during their time together at Maranello.

He said: “It’s seamless. Working with Charles, there’s been no dramas.

“Obviously, I knew that I was coming here, but also before it had even been announced Charles and I would always chat over the race weekends and I think there’s always been a common, mutual respect between us too.

“I think we both knew very early on there were a couple of things we both like. He loves playing the piano, plays for sure better than I do, but we’re both into music and we’re both interested in fashion.

“So outside of the racing space, we actually have some things that we can discuss and we’ve been getting on really, really well.

“Last year, we spent a couple of evenings together during the year at a couple of different races and had some good laughs, so I know that we’re definitely going to get into some trouble and have some fun during our time here.

“But even today, just working on set together, it’s just been a pleasure.

“I know that this year, for sure, we’re going to be pushing each other and pushing forwards together as team-mates to try and take this team to the front.”

Leclerc added: “We get on extremely well together. We’ve already spent quite a bit of time together in Maranello.

“I think the word ‘surprise’ is not the right word, because whenever the most successful driver in F1 history comes to team [you can’t be surprised by him].

“I already expected Lewis to do a lot of things outstandingly well that will justify all his success that he’s had in his career snd obviously there are lots of things for me to learn from him.

“It’s a very interesting moment, because it’s obviously the first time I get to see how he works behind the scenes and it’s very, very interesting for me.

“So I’m trying to learn as much as possible and I cannot wait to be racing alongside him very soon for Ferrari and hopefully we’ll win the title together.”

