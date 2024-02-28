Lewis Hamilton: Christian Horner investigation is ‘hanging over the sport’

Lewis Hamilton has admitted the ongoing investigation into Christian Horner is “hanging over the sport” and said the outcome of it is important for the future of F1.

Horner is currently being investigated by parent company Red Bull GmbH hollowing a complaint regarding inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

Horner has denied the claims and has remained a presence in the paddock both at the RB20 launch and during pre-season testing as the investigation is ongoing.

Horner is also likely to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend but a result of the investigation is expected to be given in the next few days and should he be found guilty, the Red Bull boss will likely be relieved of his duties.

For now though, it is a question that is being left unanswered and it was put to some of the drivers that his presence was not a good look for F1.

The first one to answer Lando Norris who said he was not interested in weighing in while the facts were unknown before Hamilton said similar, although did admit it was “hanging over the sport.”

“I think it’s a difficult one to answer and actually I think we always have to do more to try to make the sport and the environment that people get to work in feel safe and inclusive,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “Any allegation has to be taken very seriously.

“Obviously we don’t know everything that’s going on, but it does need to be resolved as it’s hanging over the sport.

“And it will be really interesting to see how it will [change things] moving forwards in terms of the effect that it may or may not have on the sport moving forward.

“I think it’s a really important moment for the sport to make sure that we stand true to our values.”

Hamilton’s words were similar to that of his boss Toto Wolff, who also said it was a time to reflect for F1.

“I think it’s clear Formula 1, and that the teams too, we stand for inclusion, equality, fairness, diversity,” he said.

“And it’s not only about talking about it but living it day in and day out. I think this is the standard that we set ourselves.

“We are a global sport, one of the most important sports platforms in the world, and we are role models.”

