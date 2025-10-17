Lewis Hamilton says rumours linking Christian Horner with the role of Ferrari team principal are “a little bit distracting” and not “helpful” for the team.

And he believes Ferrari “made it clear where they stand” by handing current boss Fred Vasseur a new multi-year contract earlier in the F1 2025 season.

Horner has been linked with a return to F1 since agreeing a settlement with Red Bull worth $100million (£74.2m/€85.1m) last month.

It is understood that the 51-year-old will be free to pursue a return to the paddock during the F1 2026 season under the terms of his departure.

Horner, who was approached by Ferrari prior to his Red Bull exit in July, was named as a potential replacement for Vasseur when speculation surrounding the Frenchman’s future emerged ahead of June’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Ferrari moved to end the uncertainty over Vasseur’s position by handing him a new multi-year deal in July.

With Ferrari still without a win this season, Horner was once again linked to the Vasseur’s job earlier this week with reports claiming that the former Red Bull boss is in talks with the Scuderia.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that such claims are wide of the mark.

Horner is believed to be prioritising a team-ownership-style role for his expected F1 comeback, with the ex-Red Bull man highly unlikely to be granted the level of control he is seeking at Ferrari.

Speaking in Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Hamilton described the rumours linking Horner to Ferrari as an unwelcome distraction.

And he insisted that Vasseur’s new contract, announced on the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix, showed where Ferrari stands on the matter.

Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Austin, Texas: “I don’t know where the rumours have come from, so I can’t really shed much light on that.

“But it’s a little bit distracting for us as a team.

“Obviously, the team have made it clear where they stand in terms of re-signing Fred.

“And Fred and I, and the whole team, are working really hard on the future for the team, so these things naturally aren’t helpful.

“I know everyone back at the factory is working incredibly hard, focused and and these sort of rumours can sometimes be distracting.

“But, for me, it’s really trying to keep the focus on the goal that’s in front of us and building on next year’s car, really continuing to build a foundation on this year so that next year we can have better execution, better overall performance.

“And as you know, as I said back in Spa, just having lots of meetings trying to make sure that we’re sailing in the right direction.”

Asked if there is any truth to the Horner rumours, and whether it would be a good idea to appoint him as Ferrari team boss, Hamilton added: “I don’t. And I’m not going to entertain rumours.”

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock and Thomas Maher

