Lewis Hamilton clarifies Ferrari rumours after Enzo Ferrari F1 base privilege talk

Lewis Hamilton confirmed he will not be living in Enzo Ferrari’s house and said it was “it was never in the discussion” when he was negotiating joining Ferrari.

A rumour emerged that Ferrari had granted Hamilton the rare honour of staying in Enzo Ferrari’s home in Maranello but both Hamilton and Ferrari have denied it.

Enzo Ferrari’s house remains a sacred place for everyone in Maranello and even F1 legend Michael Schumacher was only permitted to stay there for a short while but Italian F1 commentator Carlo Vanzini claimed Hamilton would be given the keys when he made the switch next year.

However, that was later denied by the team and Hamilton was asked about it ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The seven-time World Champion confirmed it was not the case and said it “never in the discussion.”

“It was not something I was talking about,” Hamilton said. “I look forward to one day getting to see the building and the legendary room because that’s still the same as when he was there.

“But no, I don’t think I would stay there.”

Hamilton also spoke of his impending departure from Mercedes and has stressed to boss Toto Wolff how important it is to keep their diversity drive going.

“The thing that I’m most proud of when I think about what I leave behind, I hope, in a positive way, is the work we’ve done with diversity inclusion. That’s been something I’m most proud of,” Hamilton said.

“From the first moment sitting down with Toto. Him being open minded for the whole team. All team members going through diversity inclusion training, actually creating a diversity team. I’m really grateful for being a part of [that].

“And then I say ‘Toto, when I leave, there’s going to be no one in the room that’s going to have these difficult conversations with you but I hope that you continue.'”

Hamilton has just three races left of his Mercedes career having joined in 2013.

