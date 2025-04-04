Ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton had read comments regarding a threat of him “losing faith” in Ferrari.

But, he has moved to stress that is not the case, such an idea “complete rubbish” in fact.

Lewis Hamilton not ‘losing faith’ in Ferrari

Hamilton has had a mixed journey so far in his first two race weekends with Ferrari, which featured a sprint pole and victory double in China, though he is yet to finish higher than P6 in a grand prix, with China last time out seeing he and team-mate Charles Leclerc disqualified post-race.

Hamilton was kicked out of the results for excessive skid block wear on his Ferrari SF-25, while Leclerc’s car was 1KG underweight.

Next up is this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, Hamilton a four-time winner at Suzuka, but ahead of the event getting underway, he had something to get off his chest after what he read about he and Ferrari.

“I saw someone said to something of whether I’m losing faith in the team, which is complete rubbish,” he said.

“I have absolute 100 per cent faith in this team.

“I think there was obviously a huge amount of hype at the beginning of the year, and I don’t know if anyone was expecting us to be winning from race one and winning a championship in our first year. That wasn’t my expectation.

“I know that I’m coming into a new culture, a new team, and it’s going to take time.

“I’ve spent the past two months just observing how the team works in comparison to the other two teams that I’ve worked at. And through this past week, I’ve been able to make notes and create pointers of areas that I feel like we can improve on, and that will continue through the year as we learn more and more about each other.”

Hamilton and Leclerc head-to-head in F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

And Hamilton’s continued observations left him impressed after he witnessed Ferrari’s reaction to their double disqualification in China.

“I didn’t feel like any frustration or anything afterwards. It is what it is,” said Hamilton on that unfortunate development.

“And of course, we’ve gone through everything. I was at the factory on Wednesday, and lots of learnings. We take the highs and lows together as a team. And obviously, it’s not what everyone’s worked hard to have happen on a race weekend. No team, no engineer, no mechanic, puts all the effort in for something like that.

“But, I’d say the most impressive thing is how the team have taken it, how they’ve worked, how they’ve turned through the data, and how we progress from here is most important.”

Read next: New Ferrari twist as bizarre disqualification theory comes to light