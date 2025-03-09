Lewis Hamilton’s new Ferrari confession during iconic Mercedes run

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he had mentally accepted the chance of ever driving for Ferrari had passed him by several years ago.

The seven-time F1 World Champion is attempting to make history with an eighth World Championship title, but will be doing so with a new team in F1 2025 as he’s moved to the sport’s most illustrious and successful team, Ferrari, after more than a decade with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton reveals details of Ferrari decision timeline

Hamilton missing out on the 2021 World Championship briefly triggered speculation that the British driver could walk away from Formula 1, due to the controversial nature of the loss in the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

But Hamilton remained locked in, having signed a two-year extension to remain at Mercedes – and put pen to paper on a further two-year extension during the summer of 2023.

These years proved largely fruitless for Hamilton, with Mercedes unable to become consistent winners and create a world championship-challenging car as the switch to ground-effect spelled an end to the team’s years-long domination.

So when Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur, who was aware of an option in Hamilton’s contract which allowed him to leave Mercedes one year into his two-year extension, picked up the phone to call Hamilton and ask him to switch to Ferrari, it triggered a visceral response from the British driver.

“I remember getting off the phone and, like, almost shaking,” Hamilton told Time Magazine in an extensive pre-season interview, which revealed he was also shaking even just recounting the memory. “I was like, Oh God!”

Given that Hamilton has already turned 40 – usually the expiration date in any F1 driver’s career in the modern era – the extension with Mercedes in 2023 had Hamilton writing off the possibility of ever driving for the Scuderia.

“If I’m really honest, I had accepted the fact that I’m probably not going to drive for Ferrari,” Hamilton said. “I was OK with that.”

Speaking to a close friend about the call, Hamilton revealed he sat with them on the bathroom floor of his home in Colorado just absorbing the enormity of the offer.

“I was like, Holy sh*t,” Hamilton said. “I literally just signed with Mercedes.”

Given the long-time, close relationship he had with Mercedes, the decision on whether he wanted to break up the most successful driver/team relationship in F1 history wasn’t one to be taken lightly, but it did need to be made fast.

“It was a lot to take in, and my emotions were really high,” Hamilton revealed.

“So I honestly had to go for a walk. My eyes felt really calm and present. [But] this is the right thing for me.

“We’re in a time of reimagining the future, reimagining what really dreaming is about. I’m going to Ferrari, man, and that’s the biggest dream.”

With Hamilton and Ferrari confirming the switch in January 2024, it led to a full season of racing together with Mercedes – a season in which he returned to the top step of the podium with wins at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps.

Both sides remained professional throughout the final year, and Hamilton said, “There is no bad blood. Absolutely not. We won so many championships.

“They have all the ingredients to win world championships, and they will win more world championships. I have no doubt.”

This ties in with Hamilton being captured candidly telling potential replacement Carlos Sainz early in 2024 that he doesn’t believe Mercedes’ potential has declined – a scene that played out on Netflix’s new season of Drive to Survive.

With a long-term deal in place at Ferrari that will see him race for the Maranello-based squad until his mid-40s, Hamilton dismissed the thought that he’s near the finish line of his career.

“What I can tell you is, retirement is nowhere on my radar,” Hamilton said.

“I could be here until I’m 50, who knows?”

