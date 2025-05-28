Lewis Hamilton is already working on his next foray into the glitzy world of Hollywood following his involvement in the soon-to-be-released F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

The seven-time world champion created his own production house, Dawn Apollo, for the F1 film, and has admitted that he is already working on multiple new projects for the silver screen.

Hamilton working on three new projects

Hamilton played a key role in the F1 film, which is set for an international release on June 26, working alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Konsinski.

The project took several years to bring together, with Hamilton involved throughout working on the script in a role that saw him “call bulls**t” on the Ehren Kruger developed script.

“When you do get to hopefully watch, it at the beginning you see all the different logos for the different production houses, and my own comes up, which I worked on for so long, which is Dawn Apollo,” Hamilton said of his role in the F1 movie.

“It comes up like the planetary and all my ideas. So that came up. It was just amazing to see that. And then quite early on the film, it starts telling me to produce the movie.

“This has gone in very high; couldn’t go any higher for my first movie, but we will be producing more movies over the coming years.”

Indeed, with the F1 film now wrapped and set for release, Hamilton has already begun looking at his next project with his production company, Dawn Apollo Films.

“I’ve got three concepts that I’ve written, that are in writing,” he admitted.

“I’m going to write with a writer, because I’ve never written a movie before, but I’ve got these concepts, these ideas that I’ve come up with for movies.

“There’ll be at least two of them will be animations, and one of them we’re already in the phase of first, like, part of [the] script already, so it’s exciting.”

While focusing on the big screen, and feature films specifically, Hamilton is also keen to work on documentaries and television down the track.

“There will be documentaries there will be… TV series at some stage, but I’m mostly movies,” he explained.

“I love movies. That’s what I love the most.”

