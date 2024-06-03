Lewis Hamilton has joked about being in constant conflict with his Mercedes W15, a third of the way into a season in which the Briton has yet to feature on a Grand Prix podium.

Putting a heavily revised car on the track this season as Mercedes looked to rebound from a winless 2023 campaign, the comments coming out of the camp in pre-season testing were all complimentary.

Lewis Hamilton: At the moment, it’s every second

Calling the W15 a “real race car”, Lewis Hamilton believed Mercedes had “clearly” improved and that this is a “package that we can potentially fight with is really pleasing”.

However, hampered by correlation issues, it has been a difficult start to the season with neither Hamilton nor George Russell featuring on a Grand Prix podium, although Hamilton was P2 at the Sprint in China.

The 39-year-old’s best result on a Sunday has been two sixth-placed finishes, leaving him down in eighth place in the Drivers’ Championship.

Asked by the ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans when he is “most in conflict” with his car, Hamilton replied: “Right now!” before laughing.

He added: “At the moment, it’s every second.”

Lewis Hamilton, F1’s history maker

Jokes aside, the seven-time World Champion went on to explain that the conflict is most intense at the start of a race when he has to moderate his approach, walking the line between preserving his tyres but not so much that there’s tyre life left at the end of a stint.

“Probably at the beginning of the race,” he continued. “When you’re on heavy fuel, you can’t go 100 per cent. You can’t do qualifying laps every lap.

“So you have to pull back and try to hit the corners a little bit slower to go longer.

“It’s also knowing how much to pull back, sometimes you pull back too much and you end your stint and when you do your pit stop you still have tyres left. That’s the point where you realise you didn’t use them up.”

Hamilton is determined to help Mercedes return to the sharp end of the grid and has vowed to give his all for Mercedes with whom he won six of his seven World titles.

“Ultimately I just try and give my all every weekend and push and give everything for this team,” he told the media, including PlanetF1.com, in Monaco.

“I’m really so happy to see the team’s bringing upgrades, the last three races we’ve had upgrades. This weekend George’s one was a positive as well so I’ll get that next week [Canada].

“And hopefully, over the next few races, we have some more and we can just continue to push and close that gap.”

Hamilton currently sits eighth in the Drivers’ Championship, trailing Russell, and is a massive 127 points down on Max Verstappen.

